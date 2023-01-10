Georgia players chow down on sideline during TCU rout

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart cautioned his players to "stay hungry" after becoming back-to-back national champions with a 65-7 rout of TCU Monday night.

During the title game, some Bulldogs quite literally showed just how hungry they were.

Videos posted to social media appeared to show Georgia running back Kendall Milton walking over to a group of fans at SoFi Stadium that were field-level late in the fourth quarter and grabbing a plate of food.

Milton headed back to the bench to share what looked like a plate of wings with several of his teammates.

KIRBY SMART’S SON WAS ‘BAWLING’ OVER STETSON BENNETT AFTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

The sideline feast may have been ill-received by TCU fans , but Georgia fans were likely already celebrating as the lopsided game entered halftime 35-7 in favor of the reigning national champions.

"We wanted our kids to play without fear," Smart said after the game. "All year I told them, I said, ‘We ain’t getting hunted guys. We’re doing the hunting, and hunting season’s almost over. We’ve only got one more chance to hunt.' And we hunted tonight."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores before getting a curtain call late in the fourth quarter in what was his final college game.

"That was special," Bennett said after the game. "I’ll remember that for the rest of my life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smart didn’t want to talk about a three-peat, but he did talk about the biggest challenge going into the 2023 season.

"The minute you think you're entitled to winning games and you don’t have to work hard — [TCU Coach Sonny Dykes] and I were talking about it — the uphill battle for those guys is you think that you just inherit success, and I personally think next year’s going to be a much, much more difficult challenge over this year because we had so many guys leaving last year," Smart said.

"The disease that creeps into your program is called entitlement, and I’ve seen it firsthand. And if you can stomp it out with leadership, then you can stay hungry."



