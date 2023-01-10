Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Bulldogs
Kirby Smart’s son was ‘bawling’ over Stetson Bennett after national championship game

Bennett is the 8th quarterback in the AP poll era to win back-to-back titles

Joe Morgan
Joe Morgan
Nothing lasts forever. 

After six seasons of college football, back-to-back national championships, and being one of four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is moving on. 

Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs holds up the championship trophy after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs holds up the championship trophy after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The former walk-on will go down as one of the winningest college quarterbacks of all time as he attempts to continue his football career at the next level. 

But for one young Georgia fan, Bennett’s imminent departure from Athens, Georgia, was a tough pill to swallow. 

Following the win over TCU, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters that he walked in on his son crying as he realized that Bennett would no longer be quarterback of the Bulldogs. 

Georgia's Stetson Bennett reacts after a touchdown against TCU during the championship game at SoFi Stadium on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Georgia's Stetson Bennett reacts after a touchdown against TCU during the championship game at SoFi Stadium on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

"I walked in (to the SoFi Stadium coach's office after the game) and my 10-year-old son, Andrew, is bawling. And I’m like, 'Oh, no. Somebody's hurt his feelings. Somebody's thrown him down. Somebody’s done something to him.' I said, 'Why are you crying? You're going to ruin my moment.'"

"He said, 'Stetson’s leaving. Stetson’s gone.’"

"I said, ‘He’s 25 years old. He’s gotta go!’"

Bennett turned in an incredible final performance as a Bulldog, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns, adding two rushing touchdowns on the ground in a 65-7 destruction of the Horned Frogs on Monday night. 

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett holds the championship trophy on Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett holds the championship trophy on Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’ll go down as an all-time great at Georgia, one of college football’s best stories, and as a fan favorite.   

"I think he goes down as the top," Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey said when asked where Bennett will rank among all-time great Georgia players, according to ESPN. "He won two national championships, back to back. He showed up in every way possible and has done so much for this program. I think he should go out on top."

It just may take Smart’s son a few weeks to truly appreciate his run. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.