George Kittle's wife shares live reaction to husband's Achilles injury: 'Doesn't make any f---ing sense'

San Francisco 49ers fans suffered a devastating blow when George Kittle went down with a torn Achilles on Sunday, but the star tight end's wife may have taken it the hardest.

Claire Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, have shared their game-day memories on an Instagram page called "Wifed Up Mic'd Up," and the page caught Claire's live reaction to her husband's injury.

"Get up. Get up," Claire begged as her husband lay on the grass at Lincoln Financial Field.

Someone else in their suite said to Claire that it was likely an Achilles injury after seeing a replay. She then let out an emphatic, "F---," and watched in shock as her husband was carted off the field.

"It's all f---ing f---ed up. What's that, a year?" Claire asked. "All next year, too. Doesn't make any f---ing sense."

The video then told viewers that the Kittles spent the rest of the game in the locker room together.

Despite the injury, Kittle was in "good spirits," probably because of the Niners’ 23-19 victory to advance to the divisional round. He was then seen on camera belting out "Linger" by The Cranberries and "One Headlight" by The Wallflowers on a bus to the airport.

"See you next year," Kittle told the cameras.

"Disbelief and stillness were all I felt as I yelled, get up, get up, over and over again. He always gets up. He’s George — he can do all things. He just does it. It hurts. There’s no preparing for it. I love this man with everything I have in me. He is a unicorn in this world, and he will be back stronger and better than ever before," Claire captioned an Instagram post showing her and the 49ers star in the training room and on the sidelines at Lincoln Financial Field.

"The mind of a heartbroken athlete is a determined one. He is un-(expletive)-able, as is this entire team. I’m proud of these guys and the rally-together grit they fight with each week. It’s a special year, you can feel that and we’re not done yet. Thank you for loving G and carrying some of this pain for us," she wrote.

Kittle responded to his wife’s post with his own message of gratitude, commenting, "You’re the best teammate for this journey."

Kittle dealt with injuries during the regular season, which limited him to 11 games. He still recorded 628 receiving yards and hauled in seven touchdowns.

The Niners will face their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

