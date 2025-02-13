Genesis Invitational golf tournament pays tribute to Tiger Woods' late mother, Kultida Woods

As Tiger Woods continues to mourn the loss of his mother, Kultida Woods, Genesis Invitational organizers have revealed plans to honor her.

The par-4 seventh hole will feature a white flag free of logos and wording in a nod to Wood's late mother and her faith.

According to a social media post from the PGA Tour, Kultida Woods practiced Buddhism. The color white and the No. 7 are held in high regard by Buddhists.

White is believed to represent enlightenment, knowledge and purity. Kultida, whose name is often shortened to Tida, was born in Thailand. Her native country's flag features a pair of white stripes, which are also believed to symbolize the Buddhist faith.

In a social media post earlier this month, Woods described his late mother as "a force of nature all her own."

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," he said. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh."

The 2025 Genesis Invitational got underway Thursday at San Deigo's Torrey Pines Golf Course. Woods recently announced he would not compete in the tournament as he continues to process his mother's death.

The par-4 seventh hole on the course also represents a significant moment in Woods' storied career. In 2008, he won the U.S. Open championship on the seventh green. Woods defeated Rocco Mediate by breaking a tie on the seventh hole after the 18-hole competition.

Kultida met Tiger's father, Earl, while he was in the military in Thailand. Kultida and Earl moved to Brooklyn, New York, after they tied the knot. The couple later relocated to Cypress, California, where Tiger was born. Earl Woods died in California in 2006.

According to ESPN, Tiger, whose real name is Eldrick, was named after his mother and father. The name Eldrick begins with an E in honor of Earl and ends with a K in honor of Kultida.

