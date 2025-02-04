Tiger Woods announces death of his mother Kultida Woods

Tiger Woods on Tuesday announced that his mother, Kultida, has died. She was 78.

The legendary PGA Tour golfer made the announcement in post on X. He attached a statement and a picture of her in the post. He asked for privacy as he and his family grieved.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," Woods wrote. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.

"Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

Tiger was Kultida and Earl Woods’ only child together. Tiger has a few half-siblings from his father’s first marriage. Kultida met Earl while he was on tour of duty in the military in Thailand. She was of Thai, Chinese and Dutch descent.

Kultida and Earl moved to Brooklyn, New York, after they were married, and then to Cypress, California, where Tiger was born.

ESPN noted that Tiger, whose real name is Eldrick, was named after his mother and father. The name Eldrick began with an E – in honor of Earl – and ended with a K – in honor of Kultida.

He was nicknamed Tiger after Earl’s lost comrade in Vietnam, Tiger Phong. The name stuck throughout his entire life.