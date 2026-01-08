Garrett Wilson unloads on Stephen A Smith, who bashed Jets during fiery rant: 'Sell out'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson fired back at popular sports personality Stephen A. Smith after comments Smith made about his team.

The Jets’ organizational woes prompted Smith to say he’d rather drink poison than play for the NFL team.

"I’d go back to college before I play for the Jets. They are a football atrocity. They are awful," Smith said during a rant on ESPN’s "First Take."

Wilson quickly jumped into the comments of the X post, calling Smith a "sell out."

"Damn, u gotta be a real sell out n above all a square to be on ESPN nowadays. Used to love that show," Wilson wrote.

What prompted Smith’s rant was a conversation about Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, who could be the No. 2 overall pick by the Jets if he decides to leave school after the College Football Playoff.

"I’d eat to provoke myself to have food poisoning where I’m like garbage before I played for the Jets," Smith said. "Whatever I could do to be alive and be OK in the end but to ruin their thoughts of ever wanting me on their roster, I would do."

Smith also took shots at Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who kept his job despite a 3-14 season that resulted in some bad NFL history, most notably being the first team without an interception all season.

"I am a Black man that is consistently pushing for opportunities for Black coaches throughout the years. I have done that," Smith explained. "It’s gotten a lot better than it has in the past. And it hurts me to say this, OK? Ain’t no way in hell Aaron Glenn should still be the head coach of the New York Jets. They are horrible and digressed, damn near nosedived."

And, no, Smith wasn’t done there. He took aim at the organization as a whole.

"There are people that have passed away rooting for the Jets. They’re horrible. Horrible. And they’re the place to go if you want to sink, if you want to dissipate, if you want to just rot away. They’re horrible."

The Jets haven't been to the playoffs in 15 years, the longest drought in professional sports.

But there’s no doubting the dysfunction that comes with the streak. Wilson, 24, knows it after being the team’s first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2022. He’s shined, along with a select few teammates, but has never seen a season above .500, let alone playoff football.

The Jets head into yet another offseason of uncertainty, especially in the quarterback department. Will they go with another young rookie in hopes he turns out to be their long-awaited quarterback of the future? Or do the Jets look to free agency like they did last offseason considering the addition of Justin Fields didn’t work out.

