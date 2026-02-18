LaMelo Ball's custom Hummer loses wheel in Charlotte crash during All-Star break

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NBA All-Star break did not end well for Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball. He crashed his custom Hummer in the city Wednesday.

Video footage obtained by WSOC-TV captured the moment when Ball’s vehicle smashed into a gray sedan heading straight while he was attempting to make a left turn.

Ball’s Hummer, which was wrapped in a camouflage pattern, continued to roll slowly as the sedan remained in the video's frame. There was clear damage to both vehicles.

The Hummer lost its driver’s front side wheel in the accident, and the Kia had considerable front-end damage.

Ball exited his vehicle with no apparent injuries, while the status of the sedan driver is unknown.

Ball stayed at the site of the crash while both vehicles were getting towed. WSOC-TV reported that he left when someone in a Lamborghini picked him up.

Ball’s custom Hummer isn’t going to be cheap to fix.

Dreamworks Motorsports worked hard on Ball’s 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1, adding large custom wheels with orange rims that said "1 of 1" on the inside.

The design replicated his signature Puma basketball shoe.

It’s been a vehicle Ball has used frequently in Charlotte since Dreamworks Motorsports finished it for him.

It will need to be back in the body shop for some work after the accident.

The Hornets return to play the second half of the NBA season Thursday, taking on the Houston Rockets at home.

