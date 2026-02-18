Expand / Collapse search
Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball's custom Hummer loses wheel in Charlotte crash during All-Star break

Hornets star appeared to attempt a left turn when his camouflage-wrapped vehicle collided with a sedan

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
The NBA All-Star break did not end well for Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball. He crashed his custom Hummer in the city Wednesday.

Video footage obtained by WSOC-TV captured the moment when Ball’s vehicle smashed into a gray sedan heading straight while he was attempting to make a left turn.

Ball’s Hummer, which was wrapped in a camouflage pattern, continued to roll slowly as the sedan remained in the video's frame. There was clear damage to both vehicles.

LaMelo Ball dribbles

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets drives by Paul Reed of the Detroit Pistons during the second half of a basketball game at Spectrum Center on Feb. 9, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

The Hummer lost its driver’s front side wheel in the accident, and the Kia had considerable front-end damage.

Ball exited his vehicle with no apparent injuries, while the status of the sedan driver is unknown.

Ball stayed at the site of the crash while both vehicles were getting towed. WSOC-TV reported that he left when someone in a Lamborghini picked him up.

Ball’s custom Hummer isn’t going to be cheap to fix.

LaMelo Ball dribbles

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets, right, drives by Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Spectrum Center Feb. 11, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Dreamworks Motorsports worked hard on Ball’s 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1, adding large custom wheels with orange rims that said "1 of 1" on the inside.

The design replicated his signature Puma basketball shoe.

It’s been a vehicle Ball has used frequently in Charlotte since Dreamworks Motorsports finished it for him.

It will need to be back in the body shop for some work after the accident.

LaMelo Ball looks on court

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets reacts during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center Feb. 9, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

The Hornets return to play the second half of the NBA season Thursday, taking on the Houston Rockets at home.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

