American Jordan Stolz secures silver medal in men's speedskating 1,500-meter event

American Olympian Jordan Stolz just missed out on picking up his third gold medal at the 2026 Winter Games on Thursday, settling for a silver in the men’s speedskating 1,500-meter event.

Stolz was just 0.77 seconds behind China’s Ning Zhongyan. Ning set an Olympic record with his time of 1:41.98. Stolz finished ahead of the Netherlands’ Kjeld Nuis. Stolz was in a pair with Norway’s Pedar Kongshaug, who finished in sixth place with a time of 1:43.93.

It was a heartbreaker for Stolz even as he’s put together an incredible Games this year. He won a 1,500-meter gold medal at the 2025 Four Continents Championship and at the 2024 and 2023 World Single Distances Championships. But a silver against the best in the world isn’t anything to sneeze at.

Stolz captured two gold medals earlier in the Olympics.

He set an Olympic record time in the 500-meter event and picked up a gold medal there. He also set an Olympic record in the 1,000-meter race, picking up a gold there as well.

Stolz is the first American since Eric Heiden in 1980 to win two gold medals in speed skating. Stolz also won the 1,000-meter race earlier at the Games. It's the first American gold in the 500 since Joey Cheek did so in 2006, also in Italy.

He entered the Games already as perhaps the best speed skater in the world. Going into Milan, he already had 17 international titles.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.