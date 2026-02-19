Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Cam Newton explains why 'women’s value gets lowered the more children that they have'

Newton has nine children, including five with one woman

Former NFL star Cam Newton opened up on his thoughts about women having children with multiple fathers in a recent podcast.

"It’s Giving" host Sarah Fontenot talked to the former Carolina Panthers star about having a child and bringing a new man into her life. She asked Newton whether he felt like a woman’s "value gets lowered when they have multiple children by multiple men."

Cam Newton in February 2025

Cam Newton on radio row at the Super Bowl LIX media center on Feb. 7, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

"I just think that the reality of that answer is that women’s value gets lowered the more children that they have," he said on the podcast. "I was having this conversation with one of the mothers of my children and she’s still fine. Like, I was telling her, ‘The guy that you’re dating or will date, if he ain’t willing to love on these five children that you have, he ain’t the guy for you.’

"Because when I came into your life, I was willing to accept you and whatever you had and there’s guys that’s out there that’s going to say, ‘Them ain’t my kids. I want you.’ Well, that ain’t how that works. But that’s not to say you can’t find nobody. I’m pretty sure she has somebody."

Fontenot pressed Newton further, asking whether he believed that’s the best she could do if she didn’t have kids. Newton said that he didn’t feel like she could do better than him.

Cam Newton playing for the Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) on the sidelines in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Jan. 2, 2022.  (Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports)

She added that she didn’t feel like most women did better than the man who is the father of their children.

"It’s real love. I owe a service to them," he said. "I will forever be indebted to them because no matter how they make me feel, once I come back to the ground of, ‘Yo, that’s still the mother of my children.’ It’s like one of those family business type of situations. We can have our spats, but when we leave this door, you’ll never necessarily know and we know, individually, like, bro, don’t talk to me right now.

"But then, certain things will happen, and you know you could count on me. It’s just our toxic thrill."

Newton said that as he’s gotten older he’s come to terms with controlling his thinking, "altering" himself and "controlling the negativity."

Cam Newton on ESPN programming

ESPN commentator Cam Newton dances during a commercial break of "First Tak"e which broadcasted live from Delaware State University on Oct. 29, 2025. (Damian Giletto/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The one-time NFL MVP has nine children, five with one woman and the rest with others.

