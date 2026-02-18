Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

US Olympic hockey star Quinn Hughes calls America 'greatest country in the world' after game-winning shot

'I love the US, and it's the greatest country in the world,' Hughes said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
US may be the 'global villain' of Winter Olympics, CNN host and NY Mag sports writer say Video

US may be the 'global villain' of Winter Olympics, CNN host and NY Mag sports writer say

CNN host Audie Cornish and New York Magazine's Will Leitch suggested during a recent podcast that the U.S. could become the ‘global villain’ of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NHL star Quinn Hughes became an Olympic hero for Team USA when he hit an overtime goal to lift his country over Sweden in the men's hockey qualifying round. 

His statements after the game may have made him a national hero among many Americans. 

"It's special," Hughes told reporters of seeing American flags and hearing "U-S-A" chants in the arena.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

USA huddles after win

Quinn Hughes of the United States celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime during a quarterfinal playoff match against Sweden at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 18, 2026, during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

"I love the U.S., and it's the greatest country in the world. So, I'm happy to represent here with these guys, and it was very special."

Hughes' overtime goal delivered the U.S. a dramatic 2-1 victory as the team continues its quest for a gold medal. 

The U.S. couldn't connect on its first five shots of overtime, but, on the sixth, Hughes rang one off the inside of the post that crossed the line to give the Americans the win.

The Americans will take on Slovakia, while Canada, which narrowly escaped being upset by the Czech Republic earlier Thursday, will go against Finland. Canada and Finland both rallied back from deficits to win in overtime.

TEAM USA ADVANCES TO OLYMPIC MEN'S HOCKEY SEMIFINAL AFTER EXHILARATING OVERTIME WINNER

USA celebrating

Quinn Hughes of the United States celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime during a quarterfinal playoff match against Sweden at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games Feb. 18, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hughes' postgame patriotism was a welcome sight for many American fans on social media. 

"American Hero Quinn Hughes," one user wrote on X in response to the star's quotes. 

One user wrote, "This is how every member of Team USA should talk to the cynical media.."

Another user wrote, "Folks mad in the comments cause he loves his country."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Quinn Hughes celebrates

The United States' Quinn Hughes celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Sweden during overtime of a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.  (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Hughes' expression of love for his country comes during a year when other American Olympians have been openly critical of the U.S. Team USA athletes Hunter Hess, Amber Glenn and Mikaela Shiffrin have all made statements criticizing the state of the U.S. while competing in Italy. 

Hughes now joins hockey teammate Brady Tkachuk in openly praising the U.S. and expressing honor and gratitude for representing the country in Milan Cortina.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue