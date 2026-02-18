US Olympic hockey star Quinn Hughes calls America 'greatest country in the world' after game-winning shot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NHL star Quinn Hughes became an Olympic hero for Team USA when he hit an overtime goal to lift his country over Sweden in the men's hockey qualifying round.

His statements after the game may have made him a national hero among many Americans.

"It's special," Hughes told reporters of seeing American flags and hearing "U-S-A" chants in the arena.

"I love the U.S., and it's the greatest country in the world. So, I'm happy to represent here with these guys, and it was very special."

Hughes' overtime goal delivered the U.S. a dramatic 2-1 victory as the team continues its quest for a gold medal.

The U.S. couldn't connect on its first five shots of overtime, but, on the sixth, Hughes rang one off the inside of the post that crossed the line to give the Americans the win.

The Americans will take on Slovakia, while Canada, which narrowly escaped being upset by the Czech Republic earlier Thursday, will go against Finland. Canada and Finland both rallied back from deficits to win in overtime.

TEAM USA ADVANCES TO OLYMPIC MEN'S HOCKEY SEMIFINAL AFTER EXHILARATING OVERTIME WINNER

Hughes' postgame patriotism was a welcome sight for many American fans on social media.

"American Hero Quinn Hughes," one user wrote on X in response to the star's quotes.

One user wrote, "This is how every member of Team USA should talk to the cynical media.."

Another user wrote, "Folks mad in the comments cause he loves his country."

Hughes' expression of love for his country comes during a year when other American Olympians have been openly critical of the U.S. Team USA athletes Hunter Hess, Amber Glenn and Mikaela Shiffrin have all made statements criticizing the state of the U.S. while competing in Italy.

Hughes now joins hockey teammate Brady Tkachuk in openly praising the U.S. and expressing honor and gratitude for representing the country in Milan Cortina.