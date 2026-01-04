Jets make NFL history with season of unprecedented futility and record-breaking failures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets have long been a laughingstock, but perhaps it has never been more deserved than right now.

Gang Green ended their season with yet another loss, but this one — a 35-8 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills — was a different kind of embarrassing.

The loss marked the first time an NFL team has ever lost five consecutive games by at least 23 points — it had not been done in four games since 1972. Their point differential in that span is a -134, losing by an average of 26.8 points.

The loss was also the 14th of the season for the Jets, a number they had only posted under Rich Kotite in 1995 and Adam Gase in 2020.

The exclamation point, though, was that the Jets finished the season without an interception — another brutal NFL first. The San Francisco 49ers actually set an NFL record earlier this season, dating back to 2024, by not picking off a quarterback in 15 consecutive games. But that streak eventually snapped, and the Jets took it to a whole new level.

The nightmare is over for the Jets, who were abysmal under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn. Three different quarterbacks started for the Jets, as Justin Fields was benched, and Tyrod Taylor was hurt in his absence, prompting Brady Cook to start at the end of the season.

At the trade deadline, the Jets sent away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for draft capital. Thankfully, those trades were with the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, both of whom missed the playoffs. So the picks they got from them (the Colts’ 2026 first and Dallas’ 2026 second) are not half bad. Plus, the Jets now own the second pick of the draft.

However, it is up to general manager Darren Mougey to make the most of them — and to decide if Glenn is the right guy to lead the Jets moving forward.

