Court storm turns hectic as coach smacks fan's phone; school apologizes for forcing 'reactive situation'

A court storm turned into an extra fiasco after a student appeared to put his phone near Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg's face.

Iowa Hawkeyes students and fans rushed the court after their 57-52 victory over the ninth-ranked Cornhuskers, and things took a turn when Hoiberg appeared to smack a phone out of a student's hand, who appeared to be recording a video.

The student got into the handshake line between players and coaches and was whisked away by another Iowa staffer.

Iowa issued an apology, saying the fan "gained access to the court through a restricted area, directly confronting Coach Hoiberg and putting Nebraska players, coaches, and staff in a reactive situation."

"We apologize for this incident and will conduct a review of our procedures and security measures to determine what adjustments may be needed to further strengthen our protocols and help prevent similar incidents in the future," the school added.

The Big Ten said it discussed the situation with both schools and would take no disciplinary action against Hoiberg. The conference said it appreciates Iowa's efforts to address postgame security protocols.

Nebraska did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Despite Iowa being unranked, the Hawkeyes actually were 1.5-point favorites in the contest.

The Big Ten does not issue fines for a court storm but could fine schools if proper actions are not taken to provide safety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

