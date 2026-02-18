Team USA stars Brittany Bowe, Hilary Knight announce engagement at Milan Cortina Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American speedskater Brittany Bowe will not leave the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics with a medal, but she will return home with a new ring.

Team USA women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight proposed to Bowe at the 2026 Winter Games. The two first met while competing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Knight proposed on the eve of the women’s hockey gold medal clash between the U.S. and Canada.

Knight shared the moment on social media, captioning a video of the two athletes in matching Team USA gear, "Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever."

Bowe entered with two bronze medals, and Knight, a four-time Olympic medalist, will leave with a fifth — gold or silver — after Thursday's rematch with Canada.

Knight reflected on connecting with Bowe during the 2022 Beijing Games under COVID-19 protocols.

"To have that human connection, even walking outside at a distance, it was really cool," Knight told Olympics.com last week.

Bowe said she has come to know a different side of Knight beyond her superstar persona.

"Knowing her as a hockey player, it’s like this big, strong, powerful female," Bowe said. "But then, when we got to know each other, she was soft, genuine, kind, almost shy. That really sparked my interest."

Romance has been part of the story at this year’s Games, particularly for Valentine’s Day. Last week, American skier Breezy Johnson’s boyfriend proposed at the finish of her super-G run in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Johnson captured her first career Olympic gold medal in the women's Alpine skiing downhill event.

