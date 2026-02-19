Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

'Miracle on Ice' legend shares advice for Team USA women's hockey ahead of gold medal game

Jim Craig shared a post on X for the women's ice hockey team

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 19

Team USA and Canada will reignite their bitter rivalry on Thursday in the gold medal game in women’s ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

All eyes will be on the Americans when the puck drops in Milan, Italy, at 1:10 p.m. ET. "Miracle on Ice" star Jim Craig will be among those watching.

Jim Craig

Jim Craig celebrates Team USA's win over USSR on Feb. 22, 1980.  (Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

He shared some advice for the women’s team ahead of the game.

"As the women of Team USA go for gold, remember — the moment isn't bigger than you. You've prepared for this," he wrote on X. "Trust the work. Trust each other. Compete with heart.

"When you play for the name on the front of the jersey, anything is possible."

Caroline Harvey takes a shot

United States' Caroline Harvey (4) shoots during the second period of a women's ice hockey quarterfinal match between the United States and Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Craig was the netminder for Team USA when the U.S. won gold in the 1980 Winter Olympics, upsetting the Soviet Union and topping Finland for the gold.

It hasn’t been the same strife for the women’s side as they have mostly been in cruise control during the Olympics this time around. The Americans outscored their opponents in group play, 16-1, including a 5-0 victory over Canada on Feb. 10.

In the tournament portion, Team USA has outscored their opponents 11-0.

US women's hockey celebrate a win

U.S. players celebrate after a semifinal match of women's ice hockey between the United States and Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.  (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The U.S. will look to capture gold in a revenge moment from the 2022 Beijing Games. Canada topped the U.S., 3-2, in that game. The U.S. and Canada have squared off in each gold medal game since the 2010 Olympics in Canada.

