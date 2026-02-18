Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers legend Mike Wagner, 4-time Super Bowl champion, dead at 76

Wagner, a two-time Pro Bowler, was a main piece of the franchise's iconic Steel Curtain

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Can the Steelers Afford to Keep Waiting on Aaron Rodgers? | The Herd Video

Can the Steelers Afford to Keep Waiting on Aaron Rodgers? | The Herd

Colin Cowherd sounds off on Aaron Rodgers’ prolonged silence, questioning how long the Pittsburgh Steelers can afford to wait while their season plans hang in limbo.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Mike Wagner, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the franchise during its "Steel Curtain" dynasty, has died at 76.

The Steelers announced Wagner’s death on Wednesday night with a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most successful teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history," Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Wagner looks on field

Safety Mike Wagner of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Riverfront Stadium circa 1979 in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

No cause of death has been provided.

Wagner was a two-time Pro Bowler during his 10-year career for the Steelers, racking up 36 interceptions and five forced fumbles from 1971-80.

The Steelers took him 268th overall in the 1971 NFL Draft, which was the 11th round at the time.

STEELERS NFL FREE AGENCY PREDICTIONS: AARON RODGERS BACK IN PITTSBURGH?

"Mike played a key role on our championship teams of the 1970s. As a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams, his toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him," Rooney’s statement continued.

"On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mike’s family. He will always be remembered as a champion, a great teammate, and a proud member of the Steelers family."

Wagner’s football journey is a unique one leading up to the NFL Draft.

Mike Wagner on field

Safety Mike Wagner of the Pittsburgh Steelers returns to the sideline holding the football after intercepting a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the 1975 season AFC Championship playoff game at Three Rivers Stadium on Jan. 4, 1976 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

He went to Western Illinois University, but he didn’t play for the football team until he asked the head coach for a tryout after not getting interest to compete at any other school.

Western Illinois coach obliged, and Wagner made the team. However, he was still waiting tables as a means to make money while playing for the team.

The Steelers would eventually take a shot on him, but the late-round pick wasn’t an afterthought in his rookie season.

Wagner started at safety following an injury on the depth chart, and he wouldn’t relinquish his starting position from there.

He started in 116 of his 119 career games, and in 1973, he led the league with eight interceptions.

Mike Wagner looks on field

Mike Wagner, former safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers, looks on from the sideline during a game between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Nov. 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among those career interceptions were the game-sealing one against the Minnesota Vikings, picking off the great Fran Tarkenton to give the Steelers the Super Bowl IX victory — the franchise’s first.

In 2020, the Steelers had Wagner enter its Hall of Honor and continued to be around the organization until his death.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue