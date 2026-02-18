Steelers legend Mike Wagner, 4-time Super Bowl champion, dead at 76

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Mike Wagner, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the franchise during its "Steel Curtain" dynasty, has died at 76.

The Steelers announced Wagner’s death on Wednesday night with a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most successful teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history," Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

No cause of death has been provided.

Wagner was a two-time Pro Bowler during his 10-year career for the Steelers, racking up 36 interceptions and five forced fumbles from 1971-80.

The Steelers took him 268th overall in the 1971 NFL Draft, which was the 11th round at the time.

STEELERS NFL FREE AGENCY PREDICTIONS: AARON RODGERS BACK IN PITTSBURGH?

"Mike played a key role on our championship teams of the 1970s. As a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams, his toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him," Rooney’s statement continued.

"On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mike’s family. He will always be remembered as a champion, a great teammate, and a proud member of the Steelers family."

Wagner’s football journey is a unique one leading up to the NFL Draft.

He went to Western Illinois University, but he didn’t play for the football team until he asked the head coach for a tryout after not getting interest to compete at any other school.

Western Illinois coach obliged, and Wagner made the team. However, he was still waiting tables as a means to make money while playing for the team.

The Steelers would eventually take a shot on him, but the late-round pick wasn’t an afterthought in his rookie season.

Wagner started at safety following an injury on the depth chart, and he wouldn’t relinquish his starting position from there.

He started in 116 of his 119 career games, and in 1973, he led the league with eight interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among those career interceptions were the game-sealing one against the Minnesota Vikings, picking off the great Fran Tarkenton to give the Steelers the Super Bowl IX victory — the franchise’s first.

In 2020, the Steelers had Wagner enter its Hall of Honor and continued to be around the organization until his death.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.