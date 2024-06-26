Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Tennis legend slams supporters of trans athletes in women's sports

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

PUSHING BACK – Martina Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, criticized supporters of transgender inclusion in women's sports during her appearance at the Independent Women's Forum's "Take Back Title IX" rally. Continue reading…

‘IT’S CRAZY!’ – On the anniversary of Title IX, former college football coach Lou Holtz made his stance on transgender athletes' participation in women's sports very clear. Continue reading…

FIRST TIME CHAMPS – The Florida Panthers captured the first Stanley Cup in franchise history after defeating the Edmonton Oilers, 2-1, in a thrilling Game 7. Continue reading…

MAKE IT A TRIPLE – The Philadelphia Phillies turned a rare triple play in the third inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers. Continue reading…

ILL EFFECTS – The temperature at Great American Ball Park was close to 90 degrees on Tuesday, which seemed to at least partly cause Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene to vomit on the mound. Continue reading…

STICKY STUFF – Mets closer Edwin Diaz was ejected from New York's 5-2 win over the Chicago Cubs after umpires found a foreign substance on his hand. Continue reading…

BLOCKBUSTER DEAL – New York City's two NBA teams agreed to a trade that will send Mikal Bridges from the Nets to the Knicks in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic and draft capital. Continue reading…

WATCH NOW – All eyes are on Bronny James as the NBA Draft looms. Fox Sports' Craig Carton and John Fanta discuss whether LeBron James' eldest son is ready to play in the league. Continue reading…

A CHIEFS' LOVE STORY – The Kansas City Chiefs will be the subject of a new Hallmark movie, which of course, will have a love story intertwined in it. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – Legendary NFL running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders revealed that he recently suffered a heart-related health scare. Continue reading…

