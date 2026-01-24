Middle school basketball fight results in adult getting tased as announcer nonchalantly calls the action

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A chaotic scene unfolded in Kentucky during a middle school basketball game on Thursday night, as a fight led to someone getting tased.

Emmalena and Carr Creek elementary schools were competing in the A-Team Championships at Knott County Central High School, and things got ugly when two players tackled each other onto the court.

That prompted coaches and players to try to break up the fight, but chaos grew when parents came down from the stands to try to end the fracas.

That only made matters worse, resulting in one adult on the floor getting tased.

The announcers on the call gave A-plus commentary.

"Look here, this ball game’s gotta get over," one announcer said.

Then, when the moment happened, the announcer called it as if it were a normal occurrence.

"They just tased Ryan," the announcer said.

Perhaps middle school basketball just means more in Kentucky.

The announcer's call got some love. A Barstool Sports personality likened it to Al Michaels call of the "Miracle on Ice."

"He said ‘they just tased Ryan’ like Ryan has been tased before," another X user wrote.

Somehow, no arrests were reported. The game was called due to the brawl, with Carr Creek leading 48-30, but no winner was declared.

That wasn't the only basketball brawl in Kentucky this week, as a high school game had fisticuffs and benches clearing.

