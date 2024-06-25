Reds pitcher vomits on mound right after delivering 95 mph fastball

The temperature at Great American Ball Park at first pitch on Tuesday was nearly 90 degrees as heat waves have scattered throughout the country.

Hunter Greene was on the bump for the Cincinnati Reds, and he apparently got the ill-affects of the sun.

In the top of the first inning, the right-hander was pitching against the Pittsburgh Pirates with Bryan Reynolds at the dish.

Greene fired a 95 mph fastball on the inside corner that was fouled off, and almost immediately upon Reynolds making contact, Greene turned around and threw up.

Trainers immediately ran to the mound to check on Greene, who physically was OK.

But perhaps it was a sign of things to come.

Pittsburgh wound up scoring three runs in the frame, including a two-run homer from Reynolds in that inning. He then allowed three more in the third and was pulled after four innings.

The broadcast noted that Greene had gotten sick after his last start as well, noting he had consumed too much water to keep hydrated.

This isn't the first time a pitcher has fallen ill on the mound due to heat. It happened to Dylan Bundy in 2021 while playing a game in nearly 100-degree heat in the Bronx (almost exactly three years ago). He wound up leaving that start in the second inning due to heat exhaustion.

The Pirates and Reds are neck-and-neck in the wild-card race, both entering the night with a 37-41 record and 2.5 games out of the final postseason spot in what is a less-than-stellar National League.

