Steelers closing in on Mike McCarthy as next coach as possible reunion with Aaron Rodgers looms: reports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their next coach for what they hope is a long time, just like their previous three.

After Mike Tomlin stepped down earlier this month following 19 seasons, the team is reportedly set to hire Mike McCarthy as their next head coach.

McCarthy took the 2025 season off after being let go by the Dallas Cowboys following five seasons there. Previously, he coached Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for 13 years.

McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers made magic happen in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl in the 2010 season. McCarthy won the NFC North six times while in Green Bay, and the duo made the playoffs eight years in a row.

Perhaps the move is to lure Rodgers to return to Pittsburgh for one more year. Rodgers is entering free agency but found success with the Steelers, making the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

After losing in the wild card round, Rodgers was almost immediately asked about his future but would not make any rash decisions.

"I’m not going to make any emotional decisions," Rodgers said. "I’m disappointed. It was such a fun year. Obviously, a lot of adversity, but a lot of fun."

At the time he signed with the Steelers, he said he was "pretty sure" the 2025 season would be his last, but there is no question that Rodgers has at least warmed up to the possibility of a 22nd NFL season.

With McCarthy, Rodgers' return figures to be a little bit more likely than previously.

