Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers closing in on Mike McCarthy as next coach as possible reunion with Aaron Rodgers looms: reports

Rodgers and McCarthy won a Super Bowl together

Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 24

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their next coach for what they hope is a long time, just like their previous three.

After Mike Tomlin stepped down earlier this month following 19 seasons, the team is reportedly set to hire Mike McCarthy as their next head coach.

McCarthy took the 2025 season off after being let go by the Dallas Cowboys following five seasons there. Previously, he coached Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for 13 years.

Mike MCCarthy and Aaron Rodgers on sideline

Aaron Rodgers speaks with head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks during the 2015 NFC championship game at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington.   (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers made magic happen in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl in the 2010 season. McCarthy won the NFC North six times while in Green Bay, and the duo made the playoffs eight years in a row.

Perhaps the move is to lure Rodgers to return to Pittsburgh for one more year. Rodgers is entering free agency but found success with the Steelers, making the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Mike McCarthy looks on

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 5, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

After losing in the wild card round, Rodgers was almost immediately asked about his future but would not make any rash decisions.

"I’m not going to make any emotional decisions," Rodgers said. "I’m disappointed. It was such a fun year. Obviously, a lot of adversity, but a lot of fun."

At the time he signed with the Steelers, he said he was "pretty sure" the 2025 season would be his last, but there is no question that Rodgers has at least warmed up to the possibility of a 22nd NFL season.

Mike McCarthy walks off field

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 29, 2024. (Eric Hartline/Imagn Images)

With McCarthy, Rodgers' return figures to be a little bit more likely than previously.

