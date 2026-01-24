49ers mourn death of franchise icon, NFL MVP John Brodie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers icon John Brodie died Friday, the team confirmed. He was 90.

"The 49ers family is saddened to learn of the passing of one of the franchise’s all-time great players, John Brodie," 49ers Co-chairman John York said in a statement. "As a kid, my 49ers fandom began by watching John play quarterback on television. He displayed an incredible commitment to his teammates, and his support of the organization never wavered after his playing days."

Brodie suffered a stroke in 2000.

The 49ers selected Brodie in the first round of the 1957 NFL Draft. He spent his entire standout NFL career with the franchise. His playing days came to an end after the 1973 season, after which he transitioned to sports broadcasting.

"John became a dear friend of mine, and he will always be remembered as an important part of 49ers history," York's statement continued. "We express our deepest condolences to his wife, Sue, and the entire Brodie family."

In 1965, Brodie was named the Len Eshmont Award winner in recognition of his courageous and inspirational play. He was also a two-time Pro Bowl selection and won NFL MVP honors in 1970.

Brodie’s 214 touchdown passes rank third in franchise history, behind Joe Montana and Steve Young.

"He was a great guy, a super competitor. I don't care what it was — football, cards, golf," said Jerry Mertens, a cornerback for the 49ers from 1958 to 1965. "He was a great player, and he enjoyed all the things that were competitive.

Brodie also had a stint as a professional golfer. From 1985 to 1998, he competed on the Senior PGA Tour, a circuit now referred to as the PGA Tour Champions.

The 49ers retired Brodie’s No. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

