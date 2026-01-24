Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Buffalo Bills

Bills wide receiver taken aback after being publicly ripped by owner during explosive press conference: report

Terry Pegula blamed the coaching staff for selecting Coleman after a tumultuous season

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Bills interviewing Mike McDaniel and Phillip Rivers for HC position | The Herd Video

Bills interviewing Mike McDaniel and Phillip Rivers for HC position | The Herd

Colin Cowherd reacts to the news that the Buffalo Bills are interviewing new Los Angeles Chargers OC Mike McDaniel and former NFL QB Phillip Rivers to be their next head coach.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

They say no one circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills, and wide receiver Keon Coleman found himself under the wagon after owner Terry Pegula’s press conference on Wednesday.

Pegula and general manager Brandon Beane were asked about Coleman after a lackluster second season, and Pegula blamed the fired coaching staff for selecting the wide receiver in the NFL Draft two seasons ago.

"I’ll address the Keon situation," Pegula said during the press conference after a question about Coleman was directed at Beane.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Keon Coleman looks on

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) looks on from the field during an NFL divisional playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 17, 2026. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon. I’m not saying Brandon wouldn’t have drafted him, but (Coleman) wasn’t his next choice. It was Brandon being a team player and taking advice of his coaching staff, who felt strongly about the player."

"He’s taken, for some reason, heat over it and not said a word about it. But I’m here to tell you the true story."

Coleman, who was essentially labeled a draft bust by his owner, didn’t understand the comments but quickly shook them off, according to The Athletic. The 22-year-old was taken aback, but then went and worked out and prepared for next season, according to the report.

BILLS WIDE RECEIVER INSISTS HE CAUGHT BALL THAT REFS CONTROVERSIALLY RULED AN INTERCEPTION IN PLAYOFF LOSS

Carlton Davis commits a penalty

New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) is called for a pass interference penalty while breaking up a catch intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) during the second half at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 14, 2025. (Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images)

While Pegula tried to absolve Beane for the selection of Coleman, the general manager stood by the fact that he ultimately made the selection.

"He was my pick. I made the pick," Beane said during the press conference. "Terry’s point was that we might’ve had a different order of personnel versus coaching, and I went that way. But ultimately, I’m not turning in a pick for a player that I don’t think we can succeed with. So don’t misunderstand that. Keon Coleman is a young player that has been here two years, has two years left on his deal. It’s up to us to work with him and develop him."

Coming into the season, the Bills were relying on Coleman to emerge as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver after not making any significant additions to the wide receiver room in the offseason.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Keon Coleman before an NFL game

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs onto the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 26, 2025. (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

As a rookie in 2024, Coleman flashed star potential at times, catching 29 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. It looked like Coleman had taken the leap in 2025, as he caught eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

However, that performance ended up being an anomaly for Coleman. He never had more than 50 yards in a game the rest of the season, including the playoffs, and was a healthy scratch for four games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue