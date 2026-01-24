Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants' Cam Skattebo says college earnings from NIL are creating entitled NFL rookies

Skattebo says rookies who made a lot of money in college think they are 'hot s---'

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo said rookies are built differently nowadays, but he wasn’t talking about their on-the-field play. He was referring to their attitudes.

Skattebo, who just finished his rookie season, said the players coming out of college think they are "hot s---" because they enter the NFL having already made substantial money through NIL in college.

"The rookies that come in have made $2-$3 million in college, like they think they hot s---," Skattebo said during a recent appearance on the "Roommates Show." 

"Like, there could be a vet that's been in the league for three years, four years, and this rookie could have come from college and already made more money than him."

Cam Skattebo looks on

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo watches practice before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Dec. 21, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

Skattebo said he wasn’t talking about any of the rookies on the Giants, but he has seen rookies who have made money enter the NFL with a sense of entitlement.

"You could just tell by the way these college kids act now," Skattebo said. "There's some people act right, some people don't care that there was ever such thing as a rookie situation."

Cam Skattebo runs the ball

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in East Rutherford, N.J., Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Skattebo said the veterans say that rookies don’t listen compared to years ago. The 23-year-old said he was a "good rook" and did what was asked of him.

"I got rookie duties cause I'm a rookie, and I'm not going to sit there and say, ‘No, f--- you.’ If my vets tell me to go get some snacks for the running back room for weeks in and weeks out, like I'm going to go get the snacks," Skattebo said.

"Some rookies are going to tell you, like, ‘Bro, I'm not going to get you snacks, bro. You can go get your own snacks.’ I'm not going to say no names, but there's some rookies that do that." 

Cam Skattebo scores a touchdown

The New York Giants' Cam Skattebo reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, N.J., Oct. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Skattebo, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, endeared himself to Giants fans with his style of play. In eight games before a season-ending injury, Skattebo had 410 yards and five rushing touchdowns while averaging just over four yards per carry. 

He also had 24 catches for 207 yards and two receiving touchdowns. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

