Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs team up with Hallmark for Christmas movie set to release in 2024

No, it's not about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, but it is a love story in classic Hallmark fashion

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Kansas City Chiefs will be the subject of a new Hallmark movie, which of course, will have a love story intertwined in it. 

No, this won’t be a dramatization of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s current love story, but "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" will center around the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. 

Hallmark made the announcement on Tuesday that Tyler Hynes and Hunter King will star in the movie. King will be featured as Alana Higman, a Chiefs superfan who wishes to become "Fan of the Year."

Chiefs logo on field

A general wide view of the Kansas City Chiefs bench logo prior to the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Hynes will star as Derrick, who serves as director of fan engagement, where he is "tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists" for "Fan of the Year."

Hynes is someone who was with the Chiefs through Hallmark earlier this year. He shot a playoffs promo alongside Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, as they were looking defend their Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles the season prior. 

Production for this movie, which begins in July, will feature scenes at Arrowhead Stadium — the home of the Chiefs. 

Chiefs field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs logo in the end zone at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

"As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences," Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a statement, via PEOPLE. "This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season."

Hallmark’s chief brand officer, Darren Abbott, added: "We are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community’s spirit, rich traditions and passionate fans that define Kansas City, all wrapped up in the comforting and uplifting Hallmark way."

Chiefs logo on wall

A view of the Kansas City Chiefs logo before an NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 31, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The movie will premiere on the Hallmark Channel during their signature Christmas programming this year. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.