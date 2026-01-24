NBA postpones Timberwolves-Warriors game in aftermath of Border Patrol-involved shooting in Minneapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Saturday's NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors was postponed in the aftermath of a fatal shooting involving a Border Patrol agent.

"The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community," the NBA said, adding that the game would instead be played on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Timberwolves held a moment of silence prior to a game for Renee Good, the woman who was fatally shot by an ICE agent.

Good, 37, was killed while operating a vehicle that agents ordered her to exit, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Good, according to Noem, refused and "attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle."

"Our thoughts are with her family and everyone affected, and our hearts are with our community as we hope for healing and unity during this challenging time," the arena's public-address announcer said at the time.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called Good's killing "murder."

"It’s shameful, really, that in our country we can have law enforcement officers who commit murder and seemingly get away with it. It’s shameful that the government can come out and lie about what happened when there’s video and witnesses who have all come out and disputed what the government is saying," Kerr said.

"So, very demoralizing, devastating to lose anyone’s life, especially in that manner. So it’s terrible, terribly sad for her family, and for her, and that city."

The Timberwolves and Warriors both referred to the NBA's statement in emails to Fox News Digital.

Minneapolis officials have since identified the individual killed on Saturday as a 37-year-old White man who is a resident of Minneapolis and is believed to be a U.S. citizen. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News that the suspect was armed with a gun and two magazines.

"Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene," DHS said. "The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID — this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement."

DHS said that following the incident, approximately 200 agitators arrived at the scene and began to "obstruct and assault law enforcement," leading to the implementation of crowd-control measures.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urged the agents to get out of his state following the shooting.

