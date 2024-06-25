Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies turn rare 1-3-5 triple play against Tigers

The last time a triple play like this was completed was back in 1929

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Philadelphia Phillies turned a rare triple play against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Down four runs in the bottom of the third inning, the Tigers tried to get back into the game behind a pair of singles from Zach McKinstry and Carson Kelly. However, the threat would end just as quickly as it started.

Aaron Nola pitches

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola throws against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of a baseball game on Monday, June 24, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Matt Vierling’s broken bat liner to Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola started the 1-3-5 triple play. Nola tossed the ball to Harper, who then flipped the ball to Alec Bohm for the third out.

"I realized [what might happen] after I threw it to first," Nola told reporters, via MLB.com. "... It happened so quick. It was pretty cool. I guess it was a good way to get out of the inning."

Bryce Harper celebrates

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Monday, June 24, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

It was the first triple play of its kind in about 95 years. The last team to pull it off was the Tigers against the Boston Red Sox on July 11, 1929, according to MLB, which cited the Society of American Baseball Research.

It was the first triple play of any kind since 2023, when the Chicago Cubs turned it against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Phillies had not completed one since 2017 against the Cubs.

Meanwhile, Harper performed with his bat as well. He had a home run and drove in five runs as Philadelphia won the game 8-1.

Alec Bohm fields the ball

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is forced to hold the ball on a single by Detroit Tigers' Mark Canha during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 24, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Nola allowed one run on six hits in seven innings. He picked up career win No. 99.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

