Mets' Edwin Diaz ejected after foreign substance inspection: 'This was very sticky'

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was ejected from the team’s 5-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night after umpires found a foreign substance on his hand.

Diaz was set to close out the game in the ninth inning when third-base umpire Vic Carapazza’s inspection found a sticky substance on his throwing hand and glove.

Diaz and manager Carlos Mendoza said Carapazza thought Diaz had too much of a combination of rosin, sweat and dirt on his throwing hand as he entered the game. Carapazza further explained his decision to a pool reporter after the game.

"We’ve checked thousands of these," Carapazza said. "I know what that feeling is. This was very sticky."

Diaz added he was "really surprised" with the decision.

"I use the same thing always," Díaz said. "I rub rosin and sweat and put my hand in the dirt a little bit to get a grip on the ball."

Diaz faces a 10-game automatic suspension for the ejection.

He’s the eighth pitcher to be suspended over sticky stuff since Major League Baseball’s crackdown in 2021. Three of the eight pitchers have been Mets players, including Max Scherzer and Drew Smith.

"Look, we've been through a lot this year," Mendoza said. "We'll find a way to get through it, you know? We'll continue to piece it together and, yeah, guys are going to have to step up. And I'm pretty confident that we'll get guys here that are going to be able to get us to the finish line when he's out."

Diaz missed all of last season with an injury.

In 23 appearances this year, he has a 4.70 ERA and seven saves. New York is 37-39 this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.