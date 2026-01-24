Three-time Grand Slam winner enjoys beer on court after emotional final Australian Open match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka wanted just one thing after playing the final Australian Open match of his career on Saturday: a beer.

Wawrinka, who is set to retire at the end of the 2026 season, lost to No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the third round. At age 40, he became the first man 40 or older to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since Ken Rosewall at the 1978 Australian Open.

After the match ended, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley joined Wawrinka on the court for a ceremony and a small tribute on the stadium screen at John Cain Arena. After the ceremony, Wawrinka stepped to the microphone.

"Normally we talk on court after a final. Today is not a final, so I won’t make it too long," he said. "Thank you for the wildcard invitation … to have one last chance to say goodbye to the people in Melbourne.

"It was my last time as a tennis player here, unfortunately. I had so many emotions here the last 20 years. I’m sad to leave, but it’s been an amazing journey."

Wawrinka, who won the first of his three Grand Slam titles in Australia in 2014, wanted to spend his final moments on the court with a beer.

"Now I can enjoy. If you don’t mind, I’d like to share a beer with Craig."

Fritz said what the 40-year-old was doing was amazing.

"It’s a really, really tough match obviously, the environment as well," Fritz said of Wawrinka's Australian finale. "I can’t blame anyone in the crowd for cheering for Stan here. It’s amazing what he’s out here doing.

"I have so much respect for the passion and the drive that it takes to be doing what he’s doing this week."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

