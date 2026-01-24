LSU's Lane Kiffin posts then deletes Trump-tagged photo of hats inspired by MAGA slogan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lane Kiffin is no stranger to controversy, but the LSU head coach found himself back in the spotlight again this week after sharing a social media post that tagged President Donald Trump.

Kiffin has drawn scrutiny before, most notably when he left Ole Miss amid its national championship pursuit to take the Tigers’ head coaching job. But his latest post reignited attention on the outspoken coach.

Kiffin posted a photo Friday of two LSU-themed hats featuring the inscription "Make Baton Rouge Great," an apparent play on Trump’s "Make America Great Again" slogan.

The post received mixed reactions on social media, eventually leading Kiffin to delete it and reupload the photo, this time tagging LSU instead.

But users responded to the new post with comments like, "The internet remembers."

Kiffin also addressed his earlier controversy in a separate post, telling LSU and Ole Miss fans, "We can all get along."

"Remember Red and blue make purple. We can all get along," his post read.

Kiffin signed a seven-year, $91 million contract, making him one of college football’s richest head coaches. Part of LSU’s deal to lure Kiffin away from Ole Miss was to pay his full bonus structure from his previous employer.

After a semifinal exit, Kiffin cashed in on a $500,000 bonus.