Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Taylor Swift reveals album name in appearance on Travis Kelce's podcast

ANTICIPATION – Taylor Swift is set to appear on Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast for the first time on Wednesday night. In a teaser video clip released before the full episode premiered, Swift revealed her next album's name. Continue reading …

FULL COURT SUPPORT – WNBA star Caitlin Clark, a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift fan, shared her exuberant reaction to the news that the pop star's next studio album would be titled "The Life of a Showgirl." Continue reading …

'DEEPLY GRATEFUL' – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce opened up about how much Taylor Swift's football connection has grown since the onset of their romance. Continue reading …

BEHIND THE SCENES – Patrick Mahomes gave an inside look into a conversation his wife Brittany Mahomes had with his teammate Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift. Continue reading …

SETBACK – Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury and is not expected to practice on Thursday, ESPN reported. The Browns and Eagles will meet in a preseason game on Saturday, but Sanders will likely be sidelined. Continue reading …

HEALTH SCARE– Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones told the Dallas Morning News that he was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma skin cancer in June 2010 and started his treatment soon after. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Former Rochester Institute of Technology track and field athlete Caroline Hill alleged that a transgender teammate continued using the women's locker room following an NCAA rule change on the matter. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – After earning the top playoff seed in the conference last season, the Detroit Lions were eliminated in the divisional round. The team's offensive and defensive coordinators left for head coaching jobs. But Dan Campbell remains confident in the Lions 2025 outlook. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – As Aaron Rodgers continues to become familiar with his new surroundings in Pittsburgh, the quarterback mentioned former President Joe Biden's name as he attempted to explain his recent stroll during a preseason game. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Tom Brady said he sees similarities between him and Patrick Mahomes. "In the biggest moments, you can depend on him the most," Brady said. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre reacted. Watch here …

