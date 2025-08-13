Taylor Swift teases 'male sports fans' in podcast appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift is set to appear on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast for the first time, and in a clip released before the episode dropped, she was already teasing "male sports fans."

The announcement was made earlier in the week, and Swift would reveal in one of the previews for "New Heights" that she will have a new album coming out soon. It also seemed as though she'd have plenty to say.

"As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast," she began. "And I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens … it’s more of me."

Travis and Jason Kelce both laughed at Swift’s quip.

Swift began to show up to Kansas City Chiefs games in late September when it was first rumored the two were dating. Since then, Swift has not only dominated the conversation in the pop culture world, but in the sports world as well.

For better or worse.

She did receive her share of criticism for being the focal point of NFL broadcasts throughout the first season she was at Arrowhead Stadium. The spotlight tapered off ever so slightly in 2024.

In an interview with Time magazine in 2023, she said she had "no awareness" of the possibility of making male sports fans a bit perturbed by her appearances on their TVs.

"I’m just there to support Travis," she said at the time. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Swift is likely to be back in the stadium this year to see whether Kansas City can get back to the Super Bowl for the fourth straight time.