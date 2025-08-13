Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders' starting chances take hit after suffering oblique injury in training camp

Sanders could have started again on Saturday after a stellar preseason debut

Ryan Morik
Is Shedeur Sanders ready to start at the NFL level? | The Herd Video

Is Shedeur Sanders ready to start at the NFL level? | The Herd

Shedeur Sanders threw for 2 TDs during the Cleveland Browns’ preseason win over the Carolina Panthers, but confronted a reporter after the game. Colin Cowherd discusses Sanders’ maturity and if he’s ready for the NFL.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders got good news earlier Wednesday when the Cleveland Browns announced that he would start their next preseason game if Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel were still injured.

However, the rookie quarterback suffered an injury himself, potentially hurting his own chances.

Skepticism was out when it was learned that Sanders did not get any team reps during Wednesday's practice. Afterward, the Browns revealed Sanders suffered an oblique injury.

Shedeur Sanders warms up

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders warms up during a practice, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Sanders suffered the injury while throwing early in practice, and was held out for the remainder of the practice period.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but more will come about in the next few joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles before the two foes meet in a preseason bout on Saturday.

Sanders got the starting nod last Friday against the Carolina Panthers and impressed. He was 14-for-23 passing with 138 yards and two touchdowns.

The odds were already stacked against Sanders, as he's in a crowded quarterback room that includes Pickett, Gabriel (who was drafted two rounds ahead of Sanders), and Joe Flacco. Deshaun Watson is also rehabbing a twice-torn Achilles.

Sanders has been listed as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, behind Flacco, Pickett and Gabriel, respectively.

Flacco and Sanders

Joe Flacco throws as Shedeur Sanders looks on during Browns training camp July 25, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (Jeff Lange/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

When pressed further about when a decision will come on the season starter, head coach Kevin Stefanski said they will have a better idea following this week’s contest. 

"I think you take everything into account, but we’ll see how we get through this week and then make a decision – make a decision on when to make a decision," he said.

Flacco has taken the majority of first team reps with Pickett still limited because of a hamstring injury. Gabriel, too, is nursing a hamstring.

Earlier in camp, Sanders had to wait patiently to get reps with the first team, as the three other quarterbacks all did so. He has been getting the majority of his reps with third-stringers, but he said it "doesn't really faze me."

Shedeur Sanders under center

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders lines up against the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 8, 2025. (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

Sanders also dealt with shoulder soreness earlier this month.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

