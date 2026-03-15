2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament selections revealed

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The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament field was revealed on Sunday night – a few hours after the men’s programs learned where they would be playing in their tournament.

The UConn Huskies were named the No. 1 overall seed of the tournament as the program pursues its 13th national championship. The Huskies are the only undefeated team in Division I college basketball and are led by Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd. Strong is averaging 18.5 points per game and Fudd is averaging 17.7.

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks earned the No. 1 seed in Region 4. The team is 31-3 this season and won the SEC regular season title. Joyce Edwards leads the team with 19.6 points per game while Madina Okot is averaging 13.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

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The UCLA Bruins will look to dethrone UConn this year. The Lauren Betts-led team was 31-1 this season. Betts is leading in points per game (16.4), rebounds per game (8.6) and blocks per game (1.6) for the Bruins.

The Texas Longhorns got the other No. 1 seed of the tournament. The Longhorns finished just behind South Carolina in the SEC in the regular season but won the tournament championship. Madison Booker is leading the team with 18.9 points per game and 6.5 assists per game.

The First Four matchups include Missouri and Stephen F. Austin and Southern and Samford fighting for the No. 16 seeds. Nebraska takes on Richmond for an 11th seed and Virginia and Arizona State will square off for the 10th seed. These games take place Wednesday and Thursday.

The tournament will begin on Friday and Saturday. The Final Four will take place on April 3 and the championship will be played on April 5.

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Region 1 – Fort Worth

1. UConn Huskies (33-0) vs. 16. UTSA (18-15)

8. Iowa State (22-9) vs. 9. Syracuse (23-8)

5. Maryland (23-8) vs. 12. Murray State (31-3)

4. North Carolina (26-7) vs. 13. Western Illinois (26-5)

6. Notre Dame (22-10) vs. 11. Fairfield (28-4)

7. Illinois (21-11) vs. 10. Colorado (22-11)

2. Vanderbilt (27-4) vs. 15. High Point (27-5)

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Region 4 – Sacramento

1. South Carolina (31-3) vs. 16. Southern/Samford

8. Clemson (21-11) vs. 9. USC (17-13)

5. Michigan State (22-8) vs. 12. Colorado State (27-7)

4. Oklahoma (24-7) vs. 13. Idaho (29-5)

6. Washington (21-10) vs. 11. South Dakota State (27-6)

3. TCU (29-5) vs. 14. UC San Diego (24-8)

7. Georgia (22-9) vs. 10. Virginia/Arizona State

2. Iowa (26-6) vs. 15. Fairleigh Dickinson (30-4)

Region 2 – Sacramento

1. UCLA (31-1) vs. 16. California Baptist (23-10)

8. Oklahoma State (23-9) vs. 9. Princeton (26-3)

5. Ole Miss (23-11) vs. 12. Gonzaga (24-9)

4. Minnesota (22-8) vs. 13. Green Bay (25-8)

6. Baylor (24-8) vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond

3. Duke (24-8) vs. 14. Charleston (27-5)

7. Texas Tech (25-7) vs. 10. Villanova (25-7)

2. LSU (27-5) vs. 15. Jacksonville (24-8)

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Region 3 – Fort Worth

1. Texas (31-3) vs. 16. Stephen F. Austin/Missouri State

8. Oregon (22-12) vs. 9. Virginia Tech (23-9)

5. Kentucky (23-10) vs. 12. James Madison (26-8)

4. West Virginia (27-6) vs. 13. Miami-Ohio (28-6)

6. Alabama (23-10) vs. 11. Rhodie Island (28-4)

3. Louisville (27-7) vs. 14. Vermont (27-7)

7. NC State (20-10) vs. 10. Tennessee (16-13)

2. Michigan (25-6) vs. 15. Holy Cross (23-9)