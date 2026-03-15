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All Elite Wrestling

Ronda Rousey makes surprise appearance at AEW Revolution

Rousey appeared at Ring of Honor in 2023

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Ronda Rousey made her stunning return to pro wrestling on Sunday night at All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution pay-per-view.

"Timeless" Toni Storm was able to defeat Marina Shafir to put an end to their brutal feud as cronies on both of their sides were banned from ringside. As Storm celebrated on the ramp and Shafir’s Death Riders came to collect her, Rousey appeared in the middle of the ring.

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Ronda Rousey at a press conference

Ronda Rousey speaks at press conference for upcoming MMA featherweight bout at Intuit Dome on March 10, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Rousey stared down Storm and demanded that the former AEW women’s world champion get back to the ring. Storm glided back down the ramp and got into the face of Rousey. AEW security and referees rushed to the ring to keep them separated.

Meanwhile, Shafir came around and sucker-punched Storm, knocking her out.

ACTOR WAYNE BRADY SLAPS AEW WRESTLER DURING MATCH AT REVOLUTION

Ronda Rousey on stage

Ronda Rousey appears at a press conference for upcoming MMA featherweight bout at Intuit Dome on March 10, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

The former UFC star appeared to align herself with Shafir and The Death Riders and walked back through the crowd.

It’s the first time pro wrestling fans had seen Rousey in a pro wrestling ring since she was at a Ring of Honor event in November 2023. She teamed with Shafir to face Athena and Billie Starkz. Rousey also appeared at Wrestling Revolver around the same time.

Ronda Rousey in 2015

Ronda Rousey talks about her upcoming championship fight during media day for UFC 184 at Glendale Fighting Club on Feb. 18, 2015. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports)

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"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" is also returning to mixed martial arts to face Gina Carano in a dream bout. The two will do battle at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on May 16.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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