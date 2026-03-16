Yankees' Cam Schlittler calls security to remove spider from locker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For some people, spiders are no joke.

Arachnophobia affects between 2.7-6.1% of people and is one of the most common anxiety disorders, according to the National Institutes of Health. The wolf spider, garden spider and the house spider are most common in Tampa, Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s unclear if New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler deals with the fear, but he made sure that the insect was taken care of before a spring training game.

Schlittler called security to get a spider out of his locker before the team took on the Detroit Tigers, according to the YES Network. Schlittler didn’t pitch in the game as the Yankees fell to the Tigers, 12-1.

"A spider was successfully extracted from my locker today. Best security team in the league!" he wrote on X.

AARON JUDGE CALLS WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC ATMOSPHERE 'BIGGER AND BETTER THAN THE WORLD SERIES'

The 25-year-old Massachusetts native pitched in 14 games for the Yankees in 2025. He had a 2.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts. He had 12 strikeouts in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox, which elevated his popularity back in October.

The young pitcher has started two games in spring training this year. He has a 1.50 ERA and 10 strikeouts.

When everyone is healthy, Schlittler is set to rejoin a rotation with Max Fried, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon for the 2026 season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

New York finished 94-68 last season and were just behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League East title.