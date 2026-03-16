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New York Yankees

Yankees' Cam Schlittler calls security to remove spider from locker

Schlittler is gearing up to be a presence in the Yankees' rotation

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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For some people, spiders are no joke.

Arachnophobia affects between 2.7-6.1% of people and is one of the most common anxiety disorders, according to the National Institutes of Health. The wolf spider, garden spider and the house spider are most common in Tampa, Florida.

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Cam Schlittler on the mound

New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays  at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 6, 2026. (Kim Klement Neitzel/Imagn Images)

It’s unclear if New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler deals with the fear, but he made sure that the insect was taken care of before a spring training game.

Schlittler called security to get a spider out of his locker before the team took on the Detroit Tigers, according to the YES Network. Schlittler didn’t pitch in the game as the Yankees fell to the Tigers, 12-1.

"A spider was successfully extracted from my locker today. Best security team in the league!" he wrote on X.

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Cam Schlittler takes on the Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) throws a second inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sept. 21, 2025. (Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images)

The 25-year-old Massachusetts native pitched in 14 games for the Yankees in 2025. He had a 2.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts. He had 12 strikeouts in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox, which elevated his popularity back in October.

The young pitcher has started two games in spring training this year. He has a 1.50 ERA and 10 strikeouts.

When everyone is healthy, Schlittler is set to rejoin a rotation with Max Fried, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon for the 2026 season.

Cam Schlittler on the mound against the Jays

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) pitches during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 8, 2025. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

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New York finished 94-68 last season and were just behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League East title.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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