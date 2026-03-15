Tennessee batter celebrates go-ahead homer prematurely as Georgia outfielder makes incredible catch

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Tennessee Volunteers catcher Stone Lawless thought he had given his team the lead in the top of the ninth inning against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday, but his dramatic bat slam was all for naught.

Lawless drove Bulldogs pitcher Justin Byrd’s pitch deep to left field. He slammed the bat on the ground and began to celebrate with his teammates in the dugout. However, Georgia left fielder Cole Johnson leaped at the wall and robbed the home run.

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Johnson and his Bulldogs teammates celebrated the 8-7 win. Lawless was stunned.

"Initially, I didn't think it was a no-doubter. I thought he caught the ball off the end of the bat," Georgia head coach Wes Johnson said after the game, via the team’s website. "When Cole was going back, he works on that stuff. He gets after it in batting practice and works on that. Then when I saw him make the catch, I couldn't believe it."

Cole Johnson said he knew that if the ball was going to be a home run, it would have been out of his reach.

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"I knew it was going to be right up against the wall, and if it was a homer, it wasn't going to be out by much," he said. "I was just trying to get my back against the wall as quick as I could."

Tennessee had a 6-3 lead in the top of the seventh inning, but a five-run inning in the bottom of the frame put Georgia up. Bryce Callaway’s three-run home run helped give Georgia the lead.

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The Bulldogs are 17-4 on the year. Tennessee fell to 14-6.