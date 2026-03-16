Controversial strike three gives Team USA win at World Baseball Classic, social media erupts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA was able to narrowly defeat the Dominican Republic, 2-1, on Sunday night to advance to the World Baseball Classic (WBC) final.

But the final at-bat came under fire as U.S. closer Mason Miller got Dominican Republic shortstop Geraldo Perdomo to strike out looking. Juan Soto also struck out looking on a similar pitch from David Bednar in the eighth inning. The Soto strikeout ended the Dominican Republic’s chances of tying the game, while Perdomo’s strikeout ended the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The call sparked a debate on social media.

FOX Sports broadcasters Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Derek Jeter also weighed in.

"A ball that’s about four inches down, too close take. But this is Cory Blaser’s hot zone and it’s down. Sure enough, he lived (up) to his scouting report," Rodriguez said. "You just hate to end a game this big, with these types of consequences on a pitch that’s not a strike."

2026 WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC BRACKET, SCHEDULE, STANDINGS

Ortiz said if the umpire was calling 100 mph pitches up in the zone strikes, then the pitch from Miller low in the zone couldn’t have been a strike.

"I’m pretty sure they’re going to have the challenge system in place for the next WBC," Jeter said. "You hate to end a game that way. But you give credit to the U.S. They not only pitched well, they hit two home runs. They played great defense – whether it was Aaron (Judge) with the throw to third base, Bobhy Witt with the plays that he made – saved a run early on by knocking a ball down as well. Great pitching, great defense, U.S. deserves to go to the final."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Team USA will await the winner of Venezuela and Italy.