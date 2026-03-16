WWE star Bayley reveals what Triple H told her about Women's Intercontinental Championship ahead of creation

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WWE’s women’s division received two new championships to fight for in 2024 when the Intercontinental and United States Championships were introduced to the fray.

It had been a long time coming for the superstars of the women’s roster as competitors like Zelina Vega and Booker T advocated for the mid-card titles in the weeks and months ahead of their introductions.

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More than a year after the Women’s Intercontinental Championship was introduced, Bayley has her sights set on the strap with an upcoming match against AJ Lee, who won the title against Becky Lynch. Lee vowed to be a fighting champion and Bayley won a women’s gauntlet match to set up the "Monday Night RAW" showdown.

"It just means more opportunity, for one," Bayley told Fox News Digital. "But I also think it means that Triple H (Paul Levesque) has total trust in our division and I think this is the strongest the division’s ever been and there’s just so much need for more. There could only be so many women going after the women’s championship and then the tag titles. There’s so many of us, and there’s so many girls in NXT that can be at the top with those titles."

WWE STAR BAYLEY OPENS UP ABOUT LONG-AWAITED MATCH AGAINST AJ LEE: 'UNIVERSE WORKS IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS'

Bayley recalled WWE’s Chief Content Officer and wrestling legend Paul "Triple H" Levesque gave her a heads up that a new title could be coming when the new men’s intercontinental belt was showcased.

"I remember when they revealed the new (men’s) intercontinental title. I forget what it was, but I remember looking at Hunter (Levesque) and I’m like, ‘Dang, we need one of those.’ And we like, ‘Just wait.’ And I was blown away. And then we got the (women’s) IC title and we got the (women’s) United States title like months after that. So yeah, I just think it just shows how strong our division is right now and how much trust there is in us."

Now, Bayley is preparing for a match nearly 13 years in the making for a title that wasn’t even in the glimmer of anyone’s eye on the roster, let alone the women’s roster, the last time she squared off against Lee.

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Should Bayley win the match, she would become the fifth different women’s intercontinental champion. Lynch has held the title twice. Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri have also held the title.