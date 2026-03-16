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WWE star Bayley reveals what Triple H told her about Women's Intercontinental Championship ahead of creation

Bayley will take on AJ Lee for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE's Bayley on importance of Women's Intercontinental Championship Video

WWE's Bayley on importance of Women's Intercontinental Championship

WWE star Bayley talks to Fox News Digital about how the Women's Intercontinental Championship was formed.

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WWE’s women’s division received two new championships to fight for in 2024 when the Intercontinental and United States Championships were introduced to the fray.

It had been a long time coming for the superstars of the women’s roster as competitors like Zelina Vega and Booker T advocated for the mid-card titles in the weeks and months ahead of their introductions.

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Bayley takes on Sol Ruca

Bayley in action against Sol Ruca during Saturday Night's Main Event at Capital One Arena on December 13, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Image)

More than a year after the Women’s Intercontinental Championship was introduced, Bayley has her sights set on the strap with an upcoming match against AJ Lee, who won the title against Becky Lynch. Lee vowed to be a fighting champion and Bayley won a women’s gauntlet match to set up the "Monday Night RAW" showdown.

"It just means more opportunity, for one," Bayley told Fox News Digital. "But I also think it means that Triple H (Paul Levesque) has total trust in our division and I think this is the strongest the division’s ever been and there’s just so much need for more. There could only be so many women going after the women’s championship and then the tag titles. There’s so many of us, and there’s so many girls in NXT that can be at the top with those titles."

WWE STAR BAYLEY OPENS UP ABOUT LONG-AWAITED MATCH AGAINST AJ LEE: 'UNIVERSE WORKS IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS'

Paul "Triple H" Levesque addresses the crowd during Wrestlepalooza on September 20, 2025.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque addresses the crowd during Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images)

Bayley recalled WWE’s Chief Content Officer and wrestling legend Paul "Triple H" Levesque gave her a heads up that a new title could be coming when the new men’s intercontinental belt was showcased.

"I remember when they revealed the new (men’s) intercontinental title. I forget what it was, but I remember looking at Hunter (Levesque) and I’m like, ‘Dang, we need one of those.’ And we like, ‘Just wait.’ And I was blown away. And then we got the (women’s) IC title and we got the (women’s) United States title like months after that. So yeah, I just think it just shows how strong our division is right now and how much trust there is in us."

Now, Bayley is preparing for a match nearly 13 years in the making for a title that wasn’t even in the glimmer of anyone’s eye on the roster, let alone the women’s roster, the last time she squared off against Lee.

Bayley wins the Gaunlet match

Bayley celebrates her win with Lyra Valkyria after the Woman's Gauntlet Match during Monday Night RAW at Climate Pledge Arena on March 9, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.  (Meg Oliphant/WWE via Getty Images)

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Should Bayley win the match, she would become the fifth different women’s intercontinental champion. Lynch has held the title twice. Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri have also held the title.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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