©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kansas City Chiefs

Caitlin Clark shares two-word reaction to Taylor Swift's album announcement on Travis Kelce podcast

Swift unveiled the name of her next album in a 'New Heights' teaser clip

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Caitlin Clark has long been a self-proclaimed fan of Taylor Swift's music. This week, the WNBA star took to social media to re-assert her support.

Swift sat down with Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis Kelce, for an upcoming edition of their "New Heights" podcast. In a teaser video posted at 12:12 on Aug. 12, Swift revealed her upcoming 12th album will be called "The Life of a Showgirl."

Caitlin Clark looks on before a WNBA game

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever before the game against the Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on Aug. 3, 2025, in Seattle. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The release date for the studio album remains unknown, although Swift could offer more details when the full episode is published on Wednesday.

Clark caught wind of the announcement and took to Instagram to share her enthusiastic reaction.

"AHHHHHHH!!!!!! LFGGGGGG," Clark commented under one of the Instagram posts that teased Swift's upcoming appearance.

Taylor Swift talks with Caitlin Clark

Taylor Swift talks with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Houston Texans and the Chiefs on Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

While Swift and Kelce's romance has been in the public spotlight for nearly two years, the pop star has largely shied away from interviews during that span. However, she spoke to Time in 2023 about Kelce's courtship when the "Midnights" singer was named the magazine's Person of the Year.

Caitlin Clark smiles before a game

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever before the Seattle Storm game on Aug. 3, 2025. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Clark has been a "New Heights" guest in the past. She also attended a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game with Swift in January. 

Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift side by side

Clark attended a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game with Swift in January. (IMAGN)

In 2023, Clark predicted Kelce and Swift would eventually tie the knot.

"They're going to get married," Clark told the Big 10 Network. "You heard it here first."

Clark has played in just 13 games this season due to multiple injuries. She is averaging 16.5 points per contest, a few points below her rookie season average.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.