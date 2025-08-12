Caitlin Clark shares two-word reaction to Taylor Swift's album announcement on Travis Kelce podcast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark has long been a self-proclaimed fan of Taylor Swift's music. This week, the WNBA star took to social media to re-assert her support.

Swift sat down with Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis Kelce, for an upcoming edition of their "New Heights" podcast. In a teaser video posted at 12:12 on Aug. 12, Swift revealed her upcoming 12th album will be called "The Life of a Showgirl."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The release date for the studio album remains unknown, although Swift could offer more details when the full episode is published on Wednesday.

Clark caught wind of the announcement and took to Instagram to share her enthusiastic reaction.

TRAVIS KELCE TAKES CREDIT FOR TURNING TAYLOR SWIFT INTO AN 'ENGULFED' FOOTBALL FAN

"AHHHHHHH!!!!!! LFGGGGGG," Clark commented under one of the Instagram posts that teased Swift's upcoming appearance.

While Swift and Kelce's romance has been in the public spotlight for nearly two years, the pop star has largely shied away from interviews during that span. However, she spoke to Time in 2023 about Kelce's courtship when the "Midnights" singer was named the magazine's Person of the Year.

Clark has been a "New Heights" guest in the past. She also attended a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game with Swift in January.

In 2023, Clark predicted Kelce and Swift would eventually tie the knot.

"They're going to get married," Clark told the Big 10 Network. "You heard it here first."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark has played in just 13 games this season due to multiple injuries. She is averaging 16.5 points per contest, a few points below her rookie season average.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.