Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Jerry Jones reveals scary skin cancer battle

Jones, 82, said he battled the cancer for about 10 years

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones revealed he overcame an off-the-field battle as he holds out hope that the organization he helped make one of the most valuable in sports reaches the Super Bowl once more.

Jones revealed in an interview with the Dallas Morning News that he was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma skin cancer in June 2010 and started his treatment soon after. The report noted that Jones slightly touched on undergoing cancer treatments a "dozen years ago" during one of the episodes of the Netflix docuseries "America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys."

Jerry Jones pauses for the national anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands for the national anthem at training camp opening ceremonies at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California, on July 26, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

"I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle (drug) called PD-1 (therapy)," he told the Morning News. "I went into trials for that PD-1 and it has been one of the great medicines.

"I now have no tumors."

Jones said he’s had four surgeries over the last 10 years – two on his lungs and two to deal with his lymph nodes.

Melanoma is a less common form of skin cancer that is more dangerous than other varieties because it’s much more likely to spread to other parts of the body if not found and treated early, according to the American Cancer Society. 

Jerry Jones on field

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 5, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

The Melanoma Research Alliance said stage 4 means the cancer "metastasized (spread) to other places throughout the body, such as the brain, lungs, liver, or gastrointestinal (GI) tract."

"The 5-year survival rate as of 2018 for distant metastatic (Stage IV) melanoma is 22.5%," the research organization stated on its website.

Jones, 82, is set to embark on another NFL season as the head of the Cowboys.

Sportico revealed its NFL valuations on Wednesday with the Cowboys leading the league at $12.8 billion.

Fox News' Khloe Quill contributed to this report.

