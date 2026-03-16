Aaron Judge calls World Baseball Classic atmosphere 'bigger and better than the World Series'

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Aaron Judge had a ton of praise for the World Baseball Classic’s environment after Team USA narrowly defeated the Dominican Republic, 2-1, at loanDepot Park in Miami on Sunday.

Judge made an incredible defensive play when he threw out Fernando Tatis Jr. trying to get to third base. The New York Yankees star also had a home run, or a likely double, taken away by center fielder Julio Rodriguez.

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The atmosphere was electric and Judge told reporters after the game it was better than the World Series.

"It was bigger and better than the World Series," he said. "The passion that these fans have, representing their country, representing some of their favorite players, there’s nothing like it."

"You get chills standing there on the line, hearing them announce all the names," he added. "It was like an All-Star team they got over there."

CONTROVERSIAL STRIKE THREE GIVES TEAM USA WIN AT WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC, SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS

More than 36,000 packed the Miami Marlins’ stadium to watch the World Baseball Classic semifinal. The crowd got hot when Junior Caminero homered off Paul Skenes and roared a few more times when Team USA’s Gunnar Henderson tied the game and Roman Anthony hit the go-ahead dinger.

Anthony reminisced about the 2023 World Baseball Classic final, revealing he bought a ticket to watch the U.S., but they fell to Japan.

"Coming to the WBC here, you dream of representing this country and being here the next time around," Anthony said.

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The U.S. will now await the winner of the Venezuela-Italy game to see who they will face in the final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.