Travis Kelce takes credit for turning Taylor Swift into an 'engulfed' football fan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce’s media blitz began this week as he revealed Taylor Swift would be on his and his brother’s podcast, with about a month before the 2025 NFL regular season begins.

Kelce, Swift and the NFL world are set to embark on year three of their relationship, which dominated the pop-culture conversation when it was first revealed that the Super Bowl champion and the music superstar were an item.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Swift has been seen cheering Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs team on in the regular season, through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl. Kelce revealed in a recent interview just how big of a fan of the game she’s become since the two began to date.

He told GQ Magazine in a story published Tuesday that he enjoys being her plus one when she’s performing because he’s a fan of her and her music.

"… And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field…. I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows," he said.

Swift joined Kelce and other current and former players at Tight End University in Nashville, Tennessee, back in June as well.

TOM BRADY BURNS JETS FANS ONCE MORE DURING STATUE CEREMONY

"I sort of made her a football fan," Kelce added. "She is the most engulfed fan now. She knows what the injury reports look like. She understands what special situations are, third and short—all these things because she just naturally loves to hear about my job."

Swift even admitted how much she was enjoying watching the game in an interview with Time magazine back in 2023.

"Football is awesome, it turns out," she said at the time. "I’ve been missing out my whole life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift is set to be on "New Heights" later this week. In a teaser for the episode, she announced her new album.