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All Elite Wrestling

Actor Wayne Brady slaps AEW wrestler during match at Revolution

Brady named his finishing maneuver before the match started

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Actor Wayne Brady briefly saw some action in a match during All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Brady’s involvement came during the Zero Hour portion of the pay-per-view. The tag team of Boom & Doom, featuring social media influencer and one part of the "Costco Guys," "Big Boom" A.J., and Q.T. Marshall, took on The Infantry, consisting of Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.

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"Costco Guys" on Liz Claman's show

A.J., Liz Claman, Big Justice, and Tony Khan pose on The Claman Countdown preceding the 2024 Fox News All-American Christmas Tree Lighting at FOX Square on Nov. 22, 2024 in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Shane Taylor, who was aligned with Dean and Bravo, got into Brady’s face as the comedian sat in the front row in the Crypto.com Arena. The two had words with each other before Brady slapped Taylor across the face.

"Now what? Now what?" Brady said, taunting Taylor.

Taylor dragged Brady onto the floor and then got into the face of another influencer, The Rizzler, before he got speared by A.J.’s son, Big Justice.

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Wayne Brady performs in June 2025

Wayne Brady performs in concert at City Winery on June 8, 2025, in New York City. (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The distractions outside of the ring helped A.J. and Marshall gain the upper hand. They won the match that kicked started the pre-show.

As for Brady, he celebrated in the ring with the "Costco Guys" and Marshall. He was asked before the match what his finishing move would be.

"Um, the b---h slap," Brady said. "Yeah, but it’d be in air quotes. The ‘b---h slap.’"

Wayne Brady at Comic Con

Wayne Brady speaks at WAYNE BRADY: IMPROV NERDVANA panel during New York Comic Con 2025 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Oct. 10, 2025 in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for ReedPop)

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He certainly used the move against Taylor during the night.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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