Actor Wayne Brady slaps AEW wrestler during match at Revolution

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Actor Wayne Brady briefly saw some action in a match during All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Brady’s involvement came during the Zero Hour portion of the pay-per-view. The tag team of Boom & Doom, featuring social media influencer and one part of the "Costco Guys," "Big Boom" A.J., and Q.T. Marshall, took on The Infantry, consisting of Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.

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Shane Taylor, who was aligned with Dean and Bravo, got into Brady’s face as the comedian sat in the front row in the Crypto.com Arena. The two had words with each other before Brady slapped Taylor across the face.

"Now what? Now what?" Brady said, taunting Taylor.

Taylor dragged Brady onto the floor and then got into the face of another influencer, The Rizzler, before he got speared by A.J.’s son, Big Justice.

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The distractions outside of the ring helped A.J. and Marshall gain the upper hand. They won the match that kicked started the pre-show.

As for Brady, he celebrated in the ring with the "Costco Guys" and Marshall. He was asked before the match what his finishing move would be.

"Um, the b---h slap," Brady said. "Yeah, but it’d be in air quotes. The ‘b---h slap.’"

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He certainly used the move against Taylor during the night.