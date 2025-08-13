Taylor Swift's latest conversation with Brittany Mahomes revealed by Patrick

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Patrick Mahomes gave an inside look into his family's interactions with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Chiefs practice on Wednesday.

With Swift set to appear on Kelce's podcast "New Heights" on Wednesday night, Mahomes revealed the power couple called his wife Brittany after they finished pre-recording the podcast.

"They didn't call me. They called Brittany. I was in the back of the Facetime," Mahomes told reporters.

Swift's new album will be released during Wednesday night's episode.

"I'm honestly super excited," Mahomes said. "Just knowing Taylor and knowing the process just a little bit closer of how she makes the albums, it's going to be amazing because of all the work that she puts into it. And what better place to announce it than the ‘New Heights’ podcast, where I feel like she can be herself and showcase who she is."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid also responded to questions on Wednesday night's hyped podcast appearance, suggesting he won't be watching.

"I'm like, really old, baby. My grandkids will be all over it," Reid said.

"But I'm happy for them (as a couple). Both of them like each other, and what a plus that is. They care about each other. I think that's the most important thing. The older you get, you want these guys to have somebody they can settle down with and that whole deal. I think it's a neat deal for them — both of them."

Swift's album, her 12th, will be titled "The Life of a Showgirl."

Surely, the album will be discussed in depth when the "New Heights" episode featuring Swift, along with co-host Jason Kelce, comes out at 7 p.m. ET.

The Kelce brothers gave fans a hint earlier Monday morning after posting their podcast would return from hiatus early for a "VERY" special guest. Only the guest's silhouette was shown at the time, but fans immediately guessed, correctly, it was Swift.

Swift's appearance on "New Heights" will mark the first time the pop star has given an interview since she was named Time's Person of the Year in 2023 and following the completion of her "Eras Tour."

Meanwhile, Brittany and Swift have formed a friendship in recent years since Swift began dating Patrick's teammate, Travis Kelce, in 2023.

Throughout that season, the Chiefs' WAGs were spotted in suites together at several Chiefs games, and it was not uncommon to see them hanging out outside of games with their significant others.

However, the two appeared to support different candidates in the 2024 presidential election. Mahomes liked a post from Donald Trump on Instagram and wrote several messages regarding her critics, while Swift openly endorsed Kamala Harris.

The duo made headlines at the Chiefs' first game against the Ravens when they sat in separate suites to open the season. The two sat separately after Brittany incited backlash for publicly liking a post by Trump on Instagram. Swift fan groups on social media were partially responsible for circulating screenshots of Brittany's like of Trump's post.

Trump even weighed in on the controversy after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president on Sept. 10. In an interview on "Fox & Friends" the next day, Trump said he liked Brittany "much better" than Swift.

However, Swift and Brittany continued to occasionally make public appearances together throughout last season, and Brittany even congratulated Swift on winning back ownership of her music in May.