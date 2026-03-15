2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament selections revealed

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The 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament’s field of 68 was revealed on Sunday.

The Duke Blue Devils, led by Cameron Boozer, were the No. 1 overall seed and the top team in the East Region.

. Boozer is averaging 22.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game and could be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft should he declare. Duke is in the top left quadrant of the bracket.

The Florida Gators are the defending champions and enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the South Region. Florida didn’t get the SEC title this year, but were 26-7. Thomas Haugh is leading the team with 17.1 points per game.

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The Arizona Wildcats were named the No. 1 seed in the West Region. The Wildcats won the Big 12 Championship and are 32-2. Brayden Burries leads the team with 15.9 points per game this season. Arizona is in the top right quadrant of the bracket.

The Michigan Wolverines didn’t win the Big Ten Championship, but still earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. Michigan is 31-3 this season and led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who has 14.4 points and 1.2 steals per game.

Texas will take on NC State for the No. 11 seed in the West Region while Miami (Ohio) and SMU will compete for the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region.

UMBC will take on Howard for the No. 16 seed in the Midwest Region. Prairie View A&M wll go up against Lehigh for the No. 16 seed in the South Region

The First Four matchups are set for Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The field of 64 will start competing against each other on Thursday and continuing on Friday. The Final Four matchups will begin April 4 and the championship will be played on April 6.

East Region

1. Duke (32-2) vs. 16. Siena (23-11)

8. Ohio State (21-12) vs. TCU (22-11)

5. St. John’s (28-6) vs. 12. Northern Iowa (23-12)

4. Kansas (23-10) vs. 13. California Baptist (25-8)

6. Louisville (23-10) vs. 11. South Florida (25-8)

3. Michigan State (25-7) vs. North Dakota State (27-7)

7. UCLA (23-11) vs. 10. UCF Knights (21-11)

2. UConn (29-5) vs. 15. Furman (22-12)

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South Region

1. Florida (26-7) vs. 16. Prairie View A&M/Lehigh

8. Clemson (24-10) vs. 9. Iowa (21-12)

5. Vanderbilt (26-8) vs. 12. McNeese State (28-5)

4. Nebraska (26-6) vs. 13. Troy (22-11)

6. North Carolina (24-8) vs. 11. VCU (27-7)

3. Illinois (24-8) vs. 14. Penn (18-11)

7. Saint Mary’s (27-5) vs. 10. Texas A&M (21-11)

2. Houston (28-6) vs. 15. Idaho (21-14)

The winner of the East Region will take on the winner of the South Region in the Final Four.

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West Region

1. Arizona (32-2) vs. 16. Long Island (24-10)

8. Villanova (24-8) vs. 9. Utah State (28-6)

5. Wisconsin (24-10) vs 12. High Point (30-4)

4. Arkansas (26-8) vs. 13. Hawaii (24-8)

6. BYU (23-11) vs. 11. Texas/NC State

3. Gonzaga (30-3) vs. 14. Kennesaw State (21-13)

7. Miami-FL (25-8) vs. 10. Missouri (20-12)

2. Purdue (27-8) vs. 15. Queens (21-13)

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Midwest Region

1. Michigan (31-3) vs. 16. UMBC/Howard

8. Georgia (22-10) vs. 9. Saint Louis (28-5)

5. Texas Tech (22-10) vs. 12. Akron (29-5)

4. Alabama (23-9) vs. 13. Hofstra (24-10)

6. Tennessee (22-11) vs. 11. Miami-Ohio/SMU

3. Virginia (29-5) vs. 14. Wright State (23-11)

7. Kentucky (21-13) vs. 10. Santa Clara (26-8)

2. Iowa State (27-7) vs. 15. Tennessee State (23-9)

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The winner of the West Region will take on the winner of the Midwest Region in the Final Four.