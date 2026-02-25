Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Historic hockey gold caps US Olympic triumph, Eileen Gu picks China's flag

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOLDEN GOAL – Jack Hughes’ overtime goal gave Team USA a 2-1 win over Canada and its first Olympic gold since 1980. The clincher came on the 46th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice." Continue reading …

ALL EYES ON – Team USA’s 2-1 overtime win over Canada averaged 20.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched sporting event in U.S. history before 9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports said. The broadcast peaked at 26 million viewers. Continue reading …

PRESIDENTIAL SWAP – President Donald Trump donned the U.S. men’s hockey gold medal during a playful Oval Office moment with Matthew Tkachuk on Tuesday. "I’m not giving it back," Trump joked. Continue reading …

AMERICAN PRIDE – The Tkachuk brothers spoke to Fox News after delivering the first U.S. men’s hockey gold since 1980. Brady Tkachuk said sharing it with Matthew Tkachuk and his teammates was something he "wouldn’t change for the world."Continue reading …

GOLD STANDARD – President Donald Trump said during his State of the Union address that Connor Hellebuyck will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom after backstopping Team USA to Olympic gold. The goaltender stopped 41 shots in the overtime victory over Canada. Continue reading …

SHINING MOMENT – The U.S. women rallied from a late deficit to beat Canada 2-1 in overtime and reclaim Olympic gold. Megan Keller’s winner secured the Americans’ first gold medal since 2018. Continue reading …

PODIUM FINISH – Eileen Gu capped her 2026 Winter Olympics with a gold medal in the women’s freeski halfpipe for Team China. The victory marked her second consecutive Olympic title in the event. Continue reading …

NATIONAL CHOICE – U.S. Vice President JD Vance commented on Eileen Gu competing for China, saying her status is for Olympic officials to decide. He added that he supports athletes who choose to represent the United States. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Rumors are already swirling at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Day 1 takeaways range from C.J. Stroud chatter to potential trade shakeups and draft strategy shifts. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pushed back on suggestions the Bears are moving to Indiana, saying the team privately clarified its statement was not a relocation commitment, OutKick's Armando Salguero reported. Pritzker said Illinois is awaiting further clarification from the franchise. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports’ "First Things First" debates whether the San Antonio Spurs are NBA title favorites and reacts to Chris Paul taking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over Luka Doncic. Watch here …

