Trump announces Team USA hockey goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will get Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump announced during the State of the Union address that Team USA men's hockey goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom after anchoring the team's gold medal victory in the Milan Cortina Olympics.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 24, 2026. (REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
During the gold medal game victory over Canada, Hellebuyck collected 41 saves to help keep the game tied at 1-1, forcing overtime. Jack Hughes ultimately scored the game-winner past Canada’s netminder Jordan Binnington.
One of Hellebuyck’s saves saw him somehow stop a wide-open Devon Toews shot in front of his crease with only his stick, turning quickly with his right hand to stop the puck and keep the game tied in the second period. Without that save, and many others, the result may have been different.
Connor Hellebuyck of Team United States saves the shot taken by Devon Toews #7 of Team Canada in the third period during the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth even gave his old title, Secretary of Defense, to Hellebuyck for his performance.
Goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck of United States celebrates winning the gold medal during the Ice Hockey Men's Gold Medal Game match between Canada and USA on day sixteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Andrea Branca/Eurasia Sport Images)
Hellebuyck helped the U.S. make history as the first team since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" squad to win Olympic gold. Jack Hughes scored the overtime goal to strike gold in Milan, and it’s been a party ever since for Team USA.
