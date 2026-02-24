Trump announces Team USA hockey goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will get Presidential Medal of Freedom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced during the State of the Union address that Team USA men's hockey goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom after anchoring the team's gold medal victory in the Milan Cortina Olympics.

During the gold medal game victory over Canada, Hellebuyck collected 41 saves to help keep the game tied at 1-1, forcing overtime. Jack Hughes ultimately scored the game-winner past Canada’s netminder Jordan Binnington.

One of Hellebuyck’s saves saw him somehow stop a wide-open Devon Toews shot in front of his crease with only his stick, turning quickly with his right hand to stop the puck and keep the game tied in the second period. Without that save, and many others, the result may have been different.

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth even gave his old title, Secretary of Defense, to Hellebuyck for his performance.

Hellebuyck helped the U.S. make history as the first team since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" squad to win Olympic gold. Jack Hughes scored the overtime goal to strike gold in Milan, and it’s been a party ever since for Team USA.