Olympics

Team USA's gold medal triumph over Canada sets viewership record

The game averaged 20.7 million viewers

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Team USA men's hockey team makes triumphant return to US after winning Olympics gold Video

Team USA men's hockey team makes triumphant return to US after winning Olympics gold

Members of Team USA's men's hockey team talk to reporters after landing back in Miami after winning gold at the Winter Olympics on 'The Story.'

The U.S. men’s hockey team did not just make history on the ice but on television as well. 

Team USA’s 2-1 overtime win over Canada on Sunday was the most-watched pre-9 a.m. ET (start time) sporting event in U.S. history, NBC Sports said. 

The game averaged a combined 20.7 million viewers and 18.6 million live (8:15 a.m –11 a.m. ET) on NBC and Peacock, the network’s streaming service. The rating peaked at 26 million viewers for Jack Hughes’ golden goal. 

Team USA poses for photo

The U.S. team poses for a group photo after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Luca Bruno/AP Photo)

It is NBC Sports’ second most watched hockey game ever, behind the 2010 Vancouver Olympics men’s gold medal game, which Canada defeated the United States in overtime, winning 3-2. That game began at 3:15 p.m. ET. 

The thrilling gold medal win was Peacock's and NBC Sports’ most-watched streaming audience, excluding NFL games, at 3.7 million viewers.

Tkachuk and Hughes brothers in Miami

Brady Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk and Quinn Hughes attend a celebration of the U.S. men's hockey team's Olympic gold at E11EVEN Miami. Miami, Florida, on Feb. 23, 2026. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami)

The U.S. men’s team's thrilling victory kicked off an exhilarating stretch, as the team flew from Milan to Miami to celebrate their win in the famous Miami nightclub E11even. On Tuesday, they were flown to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. 

The team made an appearance during the State of the Union address on Tuesday night, where Trump announced that goalie Connor Hellebuyck would be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his outstanding performance in the win. 

Connor Hellebuyck with medal

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck raises his gold medal as members of the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team are recognized by U.S. President Donald Trump as he delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol. Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24, 2026. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds-/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump also announced during his State of the Union address that the U.S. women’s hockey team, who also beat Canada in overtime in the gold medal game, has an upcoming visit to the White House. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

