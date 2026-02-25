Team USA's gold medal triumph over Canada sets viewership record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. men’s hockey team did not just make history on the ice but on television as well.

Team USA’s 2-1 overtime win over Canada on Sunday was the most-watched pre-9 a.m. ET (start time) sporting event in U.S. history, NBC Sports said.

The game averaged a combined 20.7 million viewers and 18.6 million live (8:15 a.m –11 a.m. ET) on NBC and Peacock, the network’s streaming service. The rating peaked at 26 million viewers for Jack Hughes’ golden goal.

It is NBC Sports’ second most watched hockey game ever, behind the 2010 Vancouver Olympics men’s gold medal game, which Canada defeated the United States in overtime, winning 3-2. That game began at 3:15 p.m. ET.

The thrilling gold medal win was Peacock's and NBC Sports’ most-watched streaming audience, excluding NFL games, at 3.7 million viewers.

The U.S. men’s team's thrilling victory kicked off an exhilarating stretch, as the team flew from Milan to Miami to celebrate their win in the famous Miami nightclub E11even. On Tuesday, they were flown to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

The team made an appearance during the State of the Union address on Tuesday night, where Trump announced that goalie Connor Hellebuyck would be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his outstanding performance in the win.

Trump also announced during his State of the Union address that the U.S. women’s hockey team, who also beat Canada in overtime in the gold medal game, has an upcoming visit to the White House.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.