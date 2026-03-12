Ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman advocating for players to get paid more when TV rights deals explode

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL’s media rights deals bring in billions each year to the league, but it’s expected to rip up their current paperwork for an even more lucrative one as early as the start of the 2026 campaign.

The NFL reportedly had a fall timeframe to complete a new media rights deal, but John Ourand of Puck reported earlier this month that it is now believed the league wants it done before Week 1 in September. The league technically can’t exit the current media rights deals until after the 2029 season, but there isn’t expected to be any opposition to getting something new done with its partners.

With additional media partners potentially entering the fold in this potential new deal, as well as the incumbents like FOX, CBS and NBC, the NFL should see more than its roughly $10 billion per year.

As a result, one former NFL star believes the current players should be seeing a cut, and that’s especially the case if the league gets it way with an 18th game added to the regular-season schedule.

"As long as the players are compensated for these games, and they’re not trying to stretch these payments out and they’re still included in one game – I’m all for it," Shawne Merriman, the former San Diego Chargers and Buffalo Bills linebacker, said on "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich." "I’ve always said, having 18 games, cutting more preseason games, having more practices, I’ve been saying that for years. If guys are getting compensated and they don’t try to string out those payments that they’re already getting paid and they’re getting more money on top of what’s on the table now or they’re getting more from the TV deals when the collective bargaining agreement comes up, as long as guys are compensated, I have no problem with it at all."

The thing about Merriman’s argument is the current CBA expires in March 2031 at the end of the league year following the NFL Players’ Association’s previous negotiations with the league in 2020. However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned the potential of early negotiations after the Players’ Association votes on a new executive director following the resignation of Lloyd Howell.

If the league wants that 18th game on the schedule, a new or amended CBA would be required to do so.

"The NFL is smart. They’re gonna make the most money they possibly can," Merriman added. "The TV rights deal, they’re going to tear up here soon and probably double the price they’re charging the networks right now. That’s coming. It’s going to happen this year."

To Merriman’s point, the NFL has been great about monetizing the popularity of the league, especially as it continues its global push. However, will the football fan see an even bigger charge on their bank statements if the league were to "double the price" they charge networks, as Merriman suggested?

The FCC said last month it would seek public comment about the ongoing shift of live sports from broadcast channels to streaming services, which includes the other major sports leagues in the country like the NBA, MLB and more. For the NFL specifically, to catch every ounce of action throughout the 2025 season, fans had to pay at least $575, with some spending nearly $800.

For example, NFL Sunday Ticket's new subscribers had to pay $276 for the season, but existing customers with a YouTube TV membership had to fork over $378. With no membership to YouTube TV, it was $480. Then, the primetime slots went to different streaming platforms like Netflix ($7.99 for cheapest subscription), ESPN’s new streaming service to only include live sports ($29.99), and Peacock’s "Premium" membership ($10.99) to watch "Sunday Night Football."

Then, with more international games being played, NFL Network needed to be watched with an NFL+ membership last season worth $6.99 per month.

In total, ESPN cost $179.94, Peacock was $54.95, Amazon Prime Video was $35.96, and NFL+ was $20.97. Add it all up for new Sunday Ticket subscribers, and the 2025 NFL season cost for those fans was $575.81. If you were an existing Sunday Ticket subscriber without YouTube TV, it cost $779.81.

But Merriman knows that fans will continue to pay for the entertainment they love, even if it’s breaking the bank.

"Fans, I truly believe will pay for entertainment. They just will," he admitted. "If it makes them happy to have more football, or they could go to another game, or buy more merchandise or whatever, fans are going to do it because it’s entertainment. Most people will pay for entertainment in general."



Is it fair to the consumer, though, especially those who could be getting priced out of their favorite sport?

