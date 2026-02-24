Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Trump wears US men's hockey star Matthew Tkachuk's gold medal at White House: 'Not giving it back'

Tkachuk and other members of the US men's hockey team were at the White House

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Trump wears Olympic gold medal at White House Video

Trump wears Olympic gold medal at White House

U.S. men's hockey star Matthew Tkachuk let President Donald Trump wear his gold medal for a photo-op at the White House. (Credit: Margo Martin on X/MargoMartin47)

President Donald Trump and U.S. men’s hockey gold medalist Matthew Tkachuk had a lighthearted interaction in the Oval Office on Tuesday ahead of the State of the Union address.

Tkachuk was with several members of the team, taking pictures and showing off their medals after defeating Canada in overtime on the final day of the Winter Olympics. The Florida Panthers star asked the president if he wanted to wear the medal.

Matthew Tkachuk raises his arms

Gold medalists Vincent Trocheck #16m Matthew Tkachuk #19 and Dylan Larkin #21 of Team United States celebrate during the medal ceremony following the Men's Gold Medal  match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

"Yeah, absolutely. I’m not giving it back," Trump joked.

Tkachuk replied, "I’ll trade you that for a pen."

Trump said it was "cool" to have the medal around him, adding "I never thought I’d have this on me."

Dylan Larkin and Jack Hughes then posed for a photo behind Trump at his desk.

Matthew Tkachuk pumps his fist

United States' Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates after the United States defeated Canada in a men's ice hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The group of players who were at the White House to meet with the president are set to attend the State of the Union speech later Tuesday night. Trump invited the team to the event as they celebrated their gold medal win in Milan.

The players’ excitement appeared to miff critics of Trump. But while talking to reporters outside the E11EVEN nightclub in Miami on Monday night, Hughes said meeting the president is a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk hold the flag

United States' Brady Tkachuk (7) and Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrate after the United States' win over Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"Everything is so political. We’re athletes. We’re so proud to represent the U.S. and when you get the chance to go to the White House, meet the president, you know, we’re proud to be Americans, that’s so patriotic. No matter what your views are, we’re super excited to go to the White House and just be part of that," he said.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

