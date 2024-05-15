Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Caitlin Clark's latest injury setback

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

STAR SIDELINED – Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the New York Liberty. The Indiana Fever's status for the WNBA All-Star game remains unclear. Continue reading…

HISTORIC FINISH – The ending of Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game was drastically different than the previous 94 versions. For the first time in Midsummer Classic's history, a swing-off was used to determine the winner. Kyle Schwarber's three home runs in the derby-style contest helped the NL win. Continue reading …

CHAMPIONSHIP DREAMS – As the Bills' pursuit of an elusive Super Bowl title continues, quarterback Josh Allen told Fox News Digital he dreams of a parade in Buffalo where "every school is off and every restaurant is closed down." Continue reading …

WAR OF WORDS – Shaquille O’Neal took a strong stance against Robert Griffin III over the former quarterback's latest comments about Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. Continue reading …

'GOOD ADDITION' – The Automated Ball-Strike system made its primetime debut at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Some big league players expressed angst over the computer umpires, but Cleveland Guardians star Steven Kwan suggested it was a positive step forward. Continue reading …

FAMILY TIES – The 18-year-old discussed how sports — especially golf – helped her foster a close relationship with her grandfather, President Donald Trump. Continue reading …

STAR SHINES BRIGHT – No MLB player has hit more home runs so far this season than Cal Raleigh. He celebrated a historic home run derby win on Monday. He played in his first All-Star game on Tuesday. The Mariners catcher spoke to Fox News Digital about his first All-Star experience. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Former NFL star Teddy Bridgewater confirmed he was suspended from his role as a high school football coach due to the funding of his permissible benefits to student-athletes. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Kyle Schwarber led the NL over the AL in Tuesday's MLB All-Star game with three home runs. FOX Sports' Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes, and Danny Parkins disucss whether the MLB should make swing-offs part of the regular season. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Bill Belichick fired back at Robert Kraft shortly after the longtime New England Patriots owner said he took a 'big risk' more than two decades ago when he made the decision to hire the coach. Continue reading …

